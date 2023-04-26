MARION — The Mason County Eastern girls track team had a close race with Brethren on Wednesday at the West Michigan D League Jamboree held in Marion, winning, 152-139, while the boys took second to a powerful Marion team, 189-92.
The Cardinal girls team had six first place finishes and the boys had four. Pentwater’s boys and girls teams each claimed firsts in two events. In addition, Eastern’s girls team took 10 second and third place finishes.
“It was close for a quite a while, and we had some big races at the end,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “We had 16 (personal records) between the guys and girls. We had some kids really step up.
“It was a great night.”
Winning individual events for Mason County Eastern’s girls team were Isabella Gulembo in the 400 meters, in one minute, 7.14 seconds, Eline Cochereau with a personal best, 13:08.93 in the 3,200, Payton Haynes in the 100 hurdles in a time of 17.07 and the pole vault, jumping 9 feet.
Two relay teams, the 1,600 and 3,200, took first place as well. Elena Buss, Haynes, Malu Montanher and Deanna Codman won the 1,600 relay in 4:56.58 and in the 3,200 relay, the team of Cochereau, Gulembo, Johnson and Hopkins ran 12:29.53 for the win.
Pentwater’s girls team had two first place finishes, Emily Schwarz in the high jump with a 4-8 jump and the 400 relay team of Lauren Davis, Audrey Kieda, Schwarz and Mackenna Hasil, running 59.69.
Manistee Catholic Central freshman Lauren Niedzielski set a PR in the 800, winning with a time of 2:36.38.
Eastern’s Cochereau also placed second in the 1,600 in 6:16.20 and Pentwater’s Isabel Lopez, a foreign exchange student at the school, was fourth with a PR, 6:41.33, shaving 30 seconds off her previous PR.
The Cardinals’ Payton Haynes ran to a second place finish in the 300 hurdles with a time of 54.18 and Miley Kessel set a PR, taking second with a 19.28 in the 100 hurdles.
Kessel, a freshman at Eastern, was also second in the pole vault, with a 7-0 jump and teammate Elena Buss was second after a jump off in the high jump, with a PR 4-8 jump. In the long jump, Eastern’s Miriam Manier was second with a 13-0.25 jump.
In the boys’ race, Mason County Eastern came in second and Pentwater tied with Mesick for third place. Marion was out ahead of everyone with eight first and 13 second/third place finishes.
The Cardinals had four first place events. In the 800, Nate Wing ran a 2:05.11, Alex Tyndall ran a PR in the 3,200 in 10:04.26 and two relay teams took firsts.
“With the boys, we did some special things,” Knizacky said. “Marion is just incredible. They’re very tough. We could have scored more, but we’re going to Onekama on Friday. We saved the boys for Friday. We just can’t beat Marion. we don’t have the numbers.”
In the 1,600 relay, MCE’s team of Daniel Bothwell, Ron Hasenbank, Jude Mickevich and Darin Feister ran 3:56.07 and the 3,200 relay team of Alex Tyndall, Dakota Matzen, Henry Malburg and Noah O’Conner clocked a 9:47.33.
Pentwater senior Lane Rood won the 400 in 54.24, just nipping Dakota Matzen of Eastern by a little under a half second. In the 1,600, Abe VanDuinen set a new PR, breaking his own record with a 4:36.36 and teammate Mitchel Daniels took second in 5:11.84.
VanDuinen also placed second in the 800 with a PR, 2:10.72 and Andrew Potter of Manistee Catholic was second in the 300 hurdles.
Along with Tyndall’s win in the 3,200, Eastern’s Henry Malburg set a PR and took second place with a time of 11:39.11. Eastern senior Jude Mickevich set a PR in the shot put by throwing 37-1.75.
Pentwater coach Erika Fatura was happy with her boys relay teams, indicating they have had some trouble and been disqualified a few times.
“We are working out some things to fine tune before regionals,” said Fatura.
Pentwater had two boys relay teams place third. The 800 relay team of Logan Fatura, Rood, Ben Merten and Trey Johnson ran 1:44.83 and the 1,600 relay of VanDuinen, Rood, Eli Powers and Mitchel Daniels ran 4:19.26.
“The kids are going after their goals and meeting them, and excited about it,” said Fatura.
“I am tremendously proud of my eighth graders, who set several PR’s,” said Manistee Catholic coach Gabe Wise. “This is a rebuilding year for us, and these young athletes are going to be something.”
Pentwater and Mason County Eastern travel to Onekama for the Onekama Invite on Friday, scheduled for a 12:45 p.m. start. Manistee Catholic will travel to Blanchard Montabella for a 3:30 p.m. start.
Girls Team Results: Mason County Eastern 152, Brethren 139, Marion 71, Pentwater 52, Manistee Catholic 45, Big Rapids Crossroads 26, Mesick 22.
Boys Team Results: Marion 189, Mason County Eastern 92, Pentwater 68, Mesick 68, Brethren 41, Manistee Catholic 32, Walkerville 8, Baldwin 4, Big Rapids Crossroads 4.