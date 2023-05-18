CUSTER — Mason County Eastern played host to Marion softball on Thursday in Custer and dropped both ends of the West Michigan D League twinbill, 10-2 and 20-0.
"We knew coming into the game tonight that we were going to have to work hard against the hot Marion team," said MCE coach Jennifer Whitaker. "It seemed like the ball was just out of our reach."
Miley Kessel pitched three innings in the first game, giving up 12 walks and 15 hits while striking out one.
Avery Crawford had the only single for Eastern, which resulted in two RBIs.
In game two, Kessell also pitched for two innings, allowing 14 hits, 11 walks and struck out two.
The Marion pitcher threw a no-hitter in the nightcap.
"There was a lot of teachable moments as plays developed," said Whitaker. "I am confident that the girls learned a lot on the field tonight."