CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s boys basketball team raced out to a 15-8 first quarter lead in Custer, but fell behind just before the half and never regained the lead in a 61-33 defeat at the hands of Pentwater on Tuesday.
The game was an emotional one, with high anticipation that Eastern junior Clay Shoup would score his 1,000th point of his high school basketball career and many were on hand to see the historic event. Shoup did not disappoint as he led all scorers with 18 points.
Shoup has had an impressive junior year as he is the only Mason County basketball player to have four 40-plus point games and hitting the 1,000 point mark in his junior season leaves Shoup the opportunity to set a goal to become Mason County’s all-time leading scorer.
“Emotional night. Great night for Clay (Shoup),” said Eastern coach Mark Forner. “We came out hot and to their credit, Pentwater played very hard and were relentless…they played very well.”
As the Cardinals were charged up for Shoup’s moment, and for the recognition of parents at Parent’s Night before the game, Eastern had the lead until the Falcons tied the game with just 1:50 before halftime when Pentwater sophomore Kaleb Brown hit a 3-point goal to knot the game at 20-all. Pentwater went on to score six more points in the final minute before half and they owned a 26-20 lead at the break.
“We started out slow,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. “We switched defenses and played more of a team-oriented defense, and that is when we started to come back.”
The Falcons (10-11, 10-7 Western Michigan D League) outscored the Cardinals (6-14, 5-11 WMD), 18-5, in the second quarter, with several of the shots coming from hard-fought rebounding underneath and putbacks from the offensive rebounds.
“We owned the boards,” commented Lubera. “That helped us transition and score several baskets.”
“Clay had a few early and then after that we couldn’t hit the broad-side of a barn,” commented Forner. “We couldn’t get anything to fall, lay-ups, free throws, jump shots. It was just one of those nights. But I don’t want to take away from Pentwater, they played very well.”
The rivalry between Pentwater and Eastern dates back to the 1926-27 season, when the all-time series began and Tuesday’s game was the 213th game in the series. Eastern holds a slim advantage, 108-105.
Pentwater took an 18-point lead late in the third quarter that grew to 30 points in the fourth before Eastern’s freshman, Aaron Drake, scored three points in just under two minutes before the game came to a close and brought the deficit to 28 points, 61-33.
The Falcons had three score in double figures: Mikey Carlsen with 15, Trey Johnson with 14, Will Werkema Grondsma with 12. Jonny Arnouts added nine. All four are sophomores.
“Having three players in double figures makes us dangerous,” said Lubera. “To have that kind of team play is really good.”
Pentwater plays on Thursday when they travel to take on league-leading Baldwin for the Falcon’s final league game of the season. Mason County Eastern hosts Walkerville on Thursday and travels to Mesick on Friday for a make-up game, both WMD match-ups.
PENTWATER (61)
Arnouts 4 0-1 9, Werkema Groundsma 3 6-8 12, Roberts 0 1-2 1, Carlson 6 3-4 15, Johnson 6 0-0 14, Brown 1 0-0 3, Kieda 1 0-0 2, Macker 0 0-1 0, Davis 0 5-6 5, Fatura 0 0-2 0. Totals: 21 15-24 61.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (33)
Shoup 5 5-8 18, Wing 2 1-2 5, Howe 2 2-2 7, Drake 0 3-4 3. Totals 9 11-16 33.
Pentwater;8;18;17;18;—;61
Mason County Eastern;15;5;6;7;—;33
3-point goals—Pentwater (5): Douglas 3, Austin 2, Mason County Eastern (4): Shoup 3, Howe. Total fouls—Pentwater 13, Mason County Eastern 20. Fouled out—Mason County Eastern: Shoup. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Pentwater 35, Mason County Eastern 19. Eastern scoring—Nelson 7, Perski 2, Hasenbank 4, Steffes 6. Pentwater scoring—Douglas 15, Roberts 2, Fatura 2, Kieda 8, Douglas 15 Austin 8.