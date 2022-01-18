CUSTER — Mason County Eastern began the game with a commanding 18-3 halftime lead over Brethren that led to a 44-31 Western Michigan D League boys basketball win on Tuesday in Custer.

Meeting for the 90th time, even after a Cardinal win, Brethren still holds a slight advantage in the series, 46-44, that dates back to the 1958-59 season.

Brethren (2-2, 2-2 WMD) tasked senior Kenneth King with guarding Eastern senior forward Wyatt Crawford, who was averaging a little over 16 points per game and was held to only two points on Tuesday.

Crawford’s teammates stepped up. Eli Shoup contributed 23 points and Nate Wing added nine. Crawford contributed in other ways, by pulling down five rebounds, dishing off five assists and swiping four steals in the game.

Eli Shoup had eight rebounds and five steals and Marcus Hamilton had six rebounds and Clay Shoup had five rebounds.

“Brethren, historically, JJ Randall, their coach, does a marvelous job. They are a really good defensive team. They are defensively oriented. They played us full-court man-to-man and very aggressive. They struggled the first half knocking down shots, and I’d like to think some of that had to do with our defense,” said Mason County Eastern coach Mark Forner.

Leading 18-3 at the half could have caused Mason County Eastern (5-2, 5-1 WMD) to let down their guard, but the Cardinals expected Brethren to come back aggressive in the second half.

“They are going to be aggressive. They are coming back. They are going to foul, and that is exactly what they did,” said Forner. “Good effort. Learn how to finish games. At the end of the day, it was an ugly win, but a nice win.”

The Bobcats did come back in the second half, outscoring Eastern, 15-14, in the third quarter and then 13-12 in the final frame, but it was not enough with the Cardinals big lead from the first half.

Eastern battled right to the end, going after loose balls with a vengeance, driving the lane and playing aggressive defense.

“Over the past couple games, that’s what I’ve seen, we are much more physical. It got us in to a little bit of foul trouble, but I like that we are challenging teams and raising our physicality, which is great,” added Forner.

The Cardinals are off until Wednesday, Jan. 26, when they play at 6 p.m. at Pentwater.

BRETHREN (31)

Meszaros 1 0-0 2, Tighe 1 0-0 2, Wojciechowski 1 4-6 7, King 4 1-2 9, C.Mobley 2 0-0 4, Wilson 1 0-3, 2, G.Mobley 2 1-7 5. Totals: 12 6-18 31.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (44)

C.Shoup 3 0-0 6, Wing 3 2-3 9, E.Shoup 9 5-9 23, Crawford 1 0-1 2, Hamilton 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 7-13 44.

Brethren; 3;0;15;13—;31

Mason County Eastern; 10;8;14;12—;44

3-point goals—Brethren (1): Wojciechowski. Mason County Eastern (1): Wing. Total fouls—Brethren 15, Mason County Eastern 21. Fouled out—Brethren: Wojciechowski. Mason County Eastern: Hamilton. Technical fouls—none. JV Score—Brethren 43, Mason County Eastern 9. MCE JV Scoring—Hasenbank 5, Nelson 2, Tyndall 2.