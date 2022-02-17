SCOTTVILLE — Whitehall's girls basketball team used an 8-1 scoring edge to take a West Michigan Conference contest at Mason County Central Thursday, 28-23.

Mason County Central and Whitehall played back-and-forth for the better part of three quarters, but Whitehall owned the fourth quarter by an 8-1 margin to get the victory.

The low-scoring affair earned places in the record book as the third-fewest points scored to defeat the Spartans (28), and the fifth-fewest combined points in an Central girls basketball game (51).

The Vikings (8-11, 6-7 WMC) and the Spartans (12-6, 8-5 WMC) have been playing each other in girls basketball since fall 1979. In mid-January, the Spartans won the first match-up of the season, 41-35, but could not finish on Thursday. Central still holds the advantage in the all-time series record, 47-32.

The Spartans were without the services of two players in the game on Thursday, and that likely played a role in the pace of the game in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Grace Weinert sunk three 3-point buckets for nine points and was the leading scorer for the Spartans. Wren Nelson added seven points and Alivia Steiger scored five. Senior Charley Klint of Whitehall led all scorers with 11 points.

"I thought we played good defensively. Really, they only scored 28 points. But the ball really was not going through the hole for us, at all. We shot 20%. It is hard to win games when you shoot 20%," said Central coach Mike Weinert. "A few too many turnovers… the turnovers came at critical times when we were down by two or four and we needed a steal, and we would get one and then we turned it over on the way down to the basket."

With a make up game on Monday, this was the third game in four days for the Spartans.

"I was proud of how hard they played. They played good defense, and they gave it everything they had. It just didn't happen for us tonight," commented Weinert.

The Spartans get to rest a bit as their next game is Tuesday in North Muskegon when they take on the Norse in a league game.

WHITEHALL (28)

Carnes 1 1-4 3, Zamojcin 0 2-2 2, Tenbrink 1 0-0 2, Ringler 2 0-1 4, Ferris 1 0-0 2, Coron 1 2-4 4, Klint 5 1-4 11. Totals: 11 6-15 28.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (23)

Banks 0 0-1 0, Weinert 3 0-0 9, Miller 1 0-0 2, Nelson 3 1-2 7, Steiger 1 3-4 5. Totals: 8 4-7 23.

Whitehall;6;10;4;8;—;28

Mason County Central;6;10;6;1;—;23

3-point goals—Mason County Central (3): Weinert 3. Total fouls—Whitehall 14, Mason County Central 16. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV Score—Mason County Central 46, Whitehall 23. Central Scoring—Campbell 3, Baker 6, Welch 8, Hradel 2, Thurow 6, Dunblazier 15, Davila 6.