Ludington football knows it has a tall task in front of it when it plays at 7 p.m., Friday, hosting Muskegon Catholic at Oriole Field.

Muskegon Catholic is tough, likely favored to win the conference this year, according to Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell. Last year it went 8-1 overall and unbeaten in the league. The Crusaders return a lot of players from that team. They lost in the third round of playoffs to Montague, the eventual Division 6 state champion.

Gunsell and his coaching staff have made it a habit of stressing there is a fresh start every week. The team cannot go back and change the result of the previous week’s game, and so it has to focus on the game of the week and simply learn from the games that are behind them.

“They still think they have the ability to win games,” said Gunsell.

He said the team has practiced hard this week and because Muskegon Catholic does not field a junior varsity team, Ludington has the benefit of a full practice with all 50 players this week. Something Gunsell says, “has been great”.

It is week four and as is the case with most football teams at this point, the Orioles are a little banged up. They will be without Chase and Luke Hackert, both out with broken legs. Michael Nichols, the starting center, was injured in the Sparta game, and Carter Knee, defensive tackle, was hurt last week in the Manistee game. Wilson Gunsell’s hand injury will make him a game-day decision for playing time.

Muskegon Catholic’s strength is its defense. The Crusaders are fast and according to Gunsell, “Are as good a team as we will see.”

The Crusaders replaced their quarterback from a year ago, but they have a good offensive line, and they are very versatile.

“They can run a power Wing-T, a (spread offense) and they will bring their running game to you,” Gunsell said.

Ludington will dress 36 on Friday night. It is a young team and will continue to work to improve their sustained focus, as well as reduce the number of mistakes made and turnovers in the game.

Muskegon Catholic and Ludington have played football against each other for a number of years. Next year, with the new West Michigan Conference expansion, Ludington does not currently have Muskegon Catholic on the schedule, but coach Gunsell would like to continue the relationship with them. While Muskegon Catholic has the advantage in wins in this rivalry, Gunsell likes playing such a quality team and appreciates their program.

When Friday’s kickoff occurs, Gunsell wants his team to “be in the right place, align properly and get to the football.”