The Ludington girls golf team is led by five returning seniors and their coach, Erica Reed, is excited to have those returners; seeing them as leaders who will work with the underclassmen.
“The seniors have certainly had an impact on the team over the past four years. It has been pretty exciting to see them develop and see their leadership,” said Reed.
Seniors Reya Dila, Abby Fay, Savannah Hanson, Emma McKinley and Julia Reed will be joined by a transfer student who played three years of varsity golf at Manistee, prior to coming to Ludington. Reed believes Kendall Waligorski will be a nice addition to the line-up.
Two additional returners, Vanessa Madl and Chloe Barrs have grown and are looking strong and Reed is excited about their contribution.
The Orioles have won three straight conference championships, two in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference and last year, won the newly expanded West Michigan Conference. Reed expects the team to compete for the league championship again this year, but also anticipates Montague and Whitehall will be contenders.
Ludington had three all-conference golfers in 2022 with McKinley and Dila returning and Sophia Sarto lost to graduation.
Emma McKinley has qualified for the MHSAA Tournament three years, her freshman and sophomore years individually and last year when the team qualified. The goal for this year will be to qualify as a team for state, again.
The golf team will be busy over the next couple weeks, with seven tournaments before school begins this fall. The first competition is scheduled for today at Traverse City Central High School.
Assisting Reed this year will be Bill McKinley and Greg Bieniek.
“Golf is such a challenging sport,” Reed commented. “If the girls can stay focused and be patient and lean on their experience, they will continue to learn and improve and good things can happen.”
Reed is hoping to have a few junior varsity matches this season, to give younger players an opportunity to compete. “While we are working on this season, we are building on the next.”
Ludington’s roster:
Seniors: Reya Dila, Abby Fay, Savannah Hanson, Emma McKinley, Julia Reed and Kendall Waligorski.
Juniors: Vanessa Madl and Katie Pomeroy.
Sophomores: Chloe Barrs and Luciano Bailey.
Freshmen: Ella Micka and Annabelle Babe.