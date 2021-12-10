Building a 14-0 lead to start the game set the stage for a decisive Ludington boys basketball win, 81-42, against Western Michigan Christian Friday in Lakes 8 Activities Conference play in Ludington’s Hawley Gymnasium.

The Orioles went on to build a 23-2 lead by the end of the first quarter. By halftime, the lead had grown to 48-16. Ludington’s pressure defense produced steal after steal and that smothering defense led to productive offense for the Orioles.

Whether the points came as the result of a smooth move in the paint, the center driving full court and laying the ball in for two, or an impressive dunk, it was all impressive to the home crowd fans.

“My favorite part about tonight’s game was our second group coming in the early third quarter and watching them play together,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. “They were a great example of when you play together and you play with pace, you can get any shot you want. They were getting the ball to the rim over and over. That was very pleasing to me as a coach.”

Ludington had 11 players contribute offensively. The Orioles’ leading scorers were senior Peyton LaCombe with 25 points and sophomore David Shillinger with 18.

“We thought it would be our best bet to make it fast and furious and kids like to play that way so that is what we did and it made for an exciting evening for everyone,” said Shank.

His comments came as he noted Western Michigan Christian’s lead player was injured a week ago and the depth of the Warriors team may not be what they have had in the past.

The Orioles (1-1, 1-0 Lakes 8) are back on the hardcourt at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Hawley Gymnasium when Benzie Central comes to town for a tripleheader.

Western Michigan Christian (0-2, 0-1 Lakes 8) was paced by Sam Liggett with 19 points.

WESTERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN (42)

Childers 1 0-0 2, Waller 2 0-0 4, Sipe 3 0-1 7, Liggett 6 4-4 19, Malek 2 0-2 4, Olsen 2 0-3 6. Totals: 16 4-10 42.

LUDINGTON (81)

Anthes 2 0-0 4, Shillinger 6 5-6 18, Holmes 1 0-0 2, N. Gilchrist 4 0-0 8, Hackert 2 0-0 4, A. Gilchrist 2 1-2 5, Eaton 2 0-0 4, Smith 2 0-0 4, Millspaugh 1 0-0 3, LaCombe 11 1-1 25, Harvey 1 2-2 4. Totals: 34 9-11 81.

WMC 2 14 12 14 — 42

Ludington 23 25 20 13 — 81

3-point goals—Western Michigan Christian (6): Sipe, Liggett (3), Olsen(2). Ludington (4): Shillinger, LaCombe (2), Millspaugh. Total fouls—Western Michigan Christian 10, Ludington 14. Fouled out—Anthes. JV score—Ludington 57, Ludington 39. Kandalec 5, Jones 14, Keson 6, Duncil 3, Rameriz 7, Stidham 3, Benz 3, Schultz 2, Killips 14.