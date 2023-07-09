About 5,000 people attended the final emotional edition of Ludrock this weekend at Waterfront Park in Ludington.
The feeling at the end of festival on Sunday was very bittersweet. Many people — board members, attendees and performers alike — felt the sentiment and emotion of the final rendition of Ludrock.
Ed Santarelli started the festival over 10 years ago. He called this version of Ludrock “the best ever.”
“This community has just stepped it up,” Santarelli said. “All good humans. No words could ever describe that.”
Artists were mostly local acts, but there were some that came from a bit further out. One of which was The Briar Payne Band, out of Baldwin.
Somebody from Baldwin High School saw them play and wanted to get them into the festival, so they contacted Santarelli and they were able to get them booked.
“We were very happy to play here today,” vocalist and guitarist Briar Payne said.
The band formed in 2021 at the Blessing of the Bikes event in Baldwin. Payne said it’s something that has just kept growing over time.
“We were originally a four-piece, but this band was like a monster because it kept growing heads,” he said.
The band has two drummers, something that the band said is necessary to the band’s chemistry and sound.
“(The drummers) are a bunch of goofs,” Payne said. “It’s like watching monkeys fight over a banana,” keyboardist Max Payne added.
“Sometimes, the group forms into this wonderful event that you can’t have with just one drummer,” Briar said.
Despite being the last rendition of Ludrock, many people attended the event for the first time. John Burns of Ludington enjoyed the variety of artists and genres.
“I liked RPM, and that metal (Bog Wizard) afterwards,” Burns said. “The environment and atmosphere has been outstanding.”
Jim Kubiak, also from Ludington, had similar sentiments.
“It’s good to see a wide variety and a good mix of everything and stuff like that,” Kubiak said.
People were a little disappointed that this was the last one. Burns said he hopes somebody picks it up.
“I hope it doesn’t end,” he said. “Somebody has got to pick it up.”
To cap off the festival on Sunday, Santarelli and the artist Nick Veine invited everybody up on stage to sing “Come Together,” which perfectly embodies what Santarelli wants the legacy of Ludrock to be.
“Music and friends,” he said. “Music has always just been the vehicle to get to where we wanted to go. And it certainly has made a lot of trips and made that possible.”