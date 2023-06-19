Nannette (Gillispie) Clearing-Sky Christensen was a star athlete at Ludington High School, excelling in three sports. But her basketball skills are what took her into the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame.
The 19th Mason County Sports Hall of Fame Class will be inducted on Saturday, starting with the unveiling ceremony at noon at White Pine Village followed by a banquet dinner at 6 p.m. at Lincoln Hills Golf Course. Christensen will be inducted alongside fellow basketball players Steve Hull, Dan Aultman and Fred Reid, as well as football player Caleb Anthony and wrestler Joel Trim.
A four-year starter at LHS, she was two-time All-State from 1982-83. She held every scoring record upon graduation, scoring over 1,300 career points.
“In my eyes, I think she was the finest shooter we ever had come through the program at Ludington,” said Don Barbo, her high school basketball coach. “She also quite often led the team in assists as well. Just a fine basketball player.”
Barbo became the girls basketball coach at Ludington in 1983, when Clearing-Sky Christensen was a junior. He said it made his transition a lot easier for him.
“She was a great teammate and great leader,” he said. “She just made the whole process special.”
Barbo said he’d been advocating for Clearing-Sky Christensen to get into the hall of fame for a long time.
“It was pretty much a forgone conclusion that she deserves serious consideration,” he said.
She played basketball at the University of Michigan for two years.
She was also apart of the 1983 Ludington softball team that finished as the state runner-up, playing first base. Her high school softball coach, Scooter Hankwitz, called her a “technician” when it came to fundamentals.
“Everything I told her to do, she just did,” Hankwitz said. “...if you told her to do something, she would really work on it, so it just came natural to her.”
Clearing-Sky Christensen was also a three-year starter on the Ludington volleyball team. She made all-conference all three years.
She currently lives in Washington D.C, where she works as the senior associate for a global public relations firm.