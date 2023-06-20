Steve Hull has been around the Ludington area his entire life. He has not always been in athletics, but that’s what has gotten him into the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame.
The 19th Mason County Sports Hall of Fame Class will be inducted on June 24, starting with the unveiling ceremony at noon at White Pine Village followed by a banquet dinner at 6 p.m. at Lincoln Hills Golf Course. Hull will be inducted alongside fellow basketball players, Dan Aultman, Nannette Clearing-Sky Christensen and Fred Reid, as well as football star Caleb Anthony and wrestler Joel Trim.
Hull somewhat jokingly said there was one thing that immediately came to mind when he found out he was being inducted into the hall of fame.
“Oh no,” he said. “I probably have to say something or have to get something together or people are going to come see me, or whatnot.”
Hull said his age had a lot to do with that reaction.
“I think when you’re younger, there’s a lot of neat things, and you like that limelight,” he said. “But when you get to age 66, it’s a whole ‘nother life that’s passed. And so now you just like it to be nice, quiet and uneventful. But I’m still very appreciative, I really am.”
Hull is being inducted into the hall mainly because of his basketball skills. He scored 890 career points while playing for Ludington.
He was the leading scorer and rebounder on the 1974-75 team, winning the LHS Senior Male Athlete of the Year award in 1975. He started playing basketball in the fourth grade at the now-defunct Pleasant View Elementary school.
“We had that neighborhood school out there and then we would meet maybe once a week and just kind of go through drills,” Hull said. “And they had a recreation program in Ludington, and we would compete down with the other elementary schools.”
The Ludington basketball team went 20-4 in during Hull’s senior year. He attributed much of the success he had to his teammates.
“Anything I’ve done has been shared with my teammates,” Hull said. “A lot of my success was based on the people around me and great coaches.”
Hull went on to Grand Valley State, where his success continued, as well as the team around him. GVSU went 30-4 in 1977 and ended up as the fourth-ranked team in the country by season’s end.
After his playing career, he was asked to be a grad assistant for a fifth year. This eventually led to him getting into coaching basketball for the youth, something he would end up doing for 36 years.
“My parents made sure that we could always do things and would always be there, and I wanted to do the same thing,” he said. “I wanted to turn that around and make sure that the youth of our area got a chance to do it.”
Hull may be done with coaching, but he still works with children to this day. He’s a counselor at O.J. DeJonge Middle School.
He attributes his willingness to keep giving back to the community to his upbringing.
“My mom instilled a very strong Christian belief that I was a servant,” he said. “I don’t even look at it as really giving back — I don’t even know what you call it. But still going forward, (I think people should show) support for your community. That’s the way it should be.”