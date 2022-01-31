SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team used a 10-point advantage in the fourth quarter to win a non-conference game against White Cloud, 34-20, on Monday in Scottville.

Neither team could find the basket in the early going of the game. The Spartans led 3-2 after the first quarter and 14-11 at halftime.

The third quarter continued much the same, with a 5-4 advantage by Central (7-5), but the Spartans used a 15-point fourth to push the final score to 34-20, defeating White Cloud.

“We did move the ball really well against their zone, but we couldn’t hit anything. We kind of struggled. I’m not glad we didn’t shoot well, but in some ways I’m glad that it looks like we can rely on our defense to show up pretty much every night,” said Mason County Central coach Mike Weinert. “We do need to get better at our rebounding. We need to have a focus on boxing out.”

The Indians are now 6-8 overall and the loss improves MCC’s lead in the series to 8-2. While the series started in 1974, it has been played intermittently over the years.

Freshman Mallory Miller led all scorers with 11 points, hitting on two 3-point shots and swiping four steals. Central was also assisted in the win by Wren Nelson with eight points and Jaden Petersen with six.

Nelson added 10 rebounds and had four blocked shots for Central. Charlie Banks had eight rebounds. Petersen and Grace Weinert each had seven rebounds, and Weinert added three steals and three assists.

White Cloud was led by sophomore Jaden Gomez with six points and Carsyn Scarlavai and Gabriela Reeve, both with five points.

“They did not want to leave losing this one, not that they ever want to,” said Weinert about the Spartans putting 15 points on the board in the fourth quarter and securing the win.

The Spartans are back on the hard-court at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, when they travel to Oakridge to take on the Eagles in a West Michigan Conference game.

WHITE CLOUD (20)

Scarlavai 2 0-2 5, Derks 2 0-2 4, Gomez 2 2-6 6, Reeve 2 1-5 5. Totals: 8 3-15 20.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (34)

Quigley 1 0-0 3, Banks 1 0-4 2, Petersen 2 1-4 6, Lyon 1 0-0 2, Miller 4 1-2 11, Nelson 4 0-0 8, Steiger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 2-10 34.

White Cloud 2 9 4 5 — 20

MC Central 3 11 5 15 — 34

3-point goals—White Cloud (1): Scarlavai. Mason County Central (4): Miller (2), Petersen, Quigley. Total fouls—White Cloud 11, Mason County Central 15. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Mason County Central 58, White Cloud 22. JV Scoring—Mason County Central: Brooks 3, Baker 7, Welch 9, Hradel 5, Thurow 6, Dunblazier 14, Davila 2, Miller 12.