Fred Reid graduated from Free Soil High School in 1956 after a stellar high school athletic career, and it was his play for the Pirates that earned a spot in the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame.
Reid will be inducted into the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday as part of the 19th Mason County Sports Hall of Fame Class. The festivities will start with the unveiling ceremony at noon at White Pine Village followed by a banquet dinner at 6 p.m. at Lincoln Hills Golf Course. Reid will be inducted alongside fellow basketball players Dan Aultman, Nannette Clearing-Sky Christensen and Steve Hull, as well as football player Caleb Anthony and wrestler Joel Trim.
Reid scored over 1,000 points in his career at Free Soil, the first to accomplish such a feat. He averaged 25 points per game during his time there.
He made a huge difference on the court. Free Soil went 65-19 in games that he played. He was an all-conference selection three different times.
Reid was unable to speak for this story. His sister, Eli Mae McDonald, spoke on his behalf.
“The whole community of Free Soil supported him, and they loved the way he would handle the ball,” McDonald said. “He was a dribbling artist.”
McDonald will also be accepting the induction on Reid’s behalf. She said she is “thrilled” to be accept the induction on her brother’s behalf.
“We’re thrilled (that he’s being inducted),” she said. “People would come from all over to see how he would handle the ball. It’s an honor at our age.”
Reid was not just a great basketball player, but he could light it up on the track as well. He won 28 different track awards in high school.
He set two new records at the time at the 1956 League Meet, running a time of 2 minutes and 13.2 seconds in the 880-yard run and getting up to 11 feet in the pole vault.
“Fred was respected by the Free Soil community because he was always willing to do his best,” McDonald said. “A life of sports for Fred Reid was a life of adventure.”