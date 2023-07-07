Sentencings
Kevin Neil Schutter, 54, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to open burning of solid waste, general DNR administrative violation.
Bruce James Burton, 45, was sentenced to 12 months probation and to pay $480 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling.
Travis Matthew McClellan, 43, was sentenced to 12 months probation and to pay $740 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating a vehicle while impaired by liquor.
Ian Allen Morton, 30, was sentenced to 12 months probation and to pay $890 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to a count of operating an ORV under the influence of liquor. A second count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated/under the influence of a controlled substance was dismissed.
Aaron Charles-Christopher Jensen, 30, was sentenced to pay $265 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to open intoxicants in an ORV.
Arraignments
Chadsworth Lee Simon, 25, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a February 2, 2021 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart post. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 24.
Chad Alan Wass, 51, was arraigned on a felony county of malicious destruction of personal property, a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm under the influence, and a misdemeanor count of reckless firearm use following a May 13 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 10% deposit bond was set. A preliminary examination was scheduled for June 19 and a probable cause conference was scheduled for June 12.
Kaylyn Marie Mazeika, 20, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated/under the influence of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of underage intoxication following a June 24 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 24.
Michael Anthony Molina, 27, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a June 29 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 24.
Ashley Rose Forbes, 33, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of child abuse in the fourth degree following a June 30 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 24.
Anthony John Pianto, 25, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated/under the influence of a controlled substance following a July 2 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 24.
Kenneth Roth Duke, 33, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of child abuse in the fourth degree following a June 28 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 12. In a separate file, Duke was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer following a July 3 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A preliminary examination was scheduled for July 19 and a probable cause conference was scheduled for July 12.
Howard Jay Heuker, 57, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a June 10 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 24.
William Harvey Gordon, 20, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of failing to maintain security (no insurance) and a misdemeanor count of improper plates/failure to transfer/unregistered/no trailer plate following a June 17 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 10.
Dismissals
Anthony James Rice, 34, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed.
Jaralee Chaloux Sobers, 39, had a count of retail fraud in the third degree dismissed.
Robert Arthur-James Bartsch, 67, had a count of impaired driving dismissed.
Jeremy Lamont Robinson, 31, had a count of disorderly public intoxication dismissed.
Scott Cary Holthof, 66, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed. In a separate case, Holthof had a count of operating an ORV/cycle/snowmobile on a roadway dismissed.
Gary A Sparks, 57, had a count of recreational trespassing dismissed.