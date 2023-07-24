The Ludington Daily News’ own Greg Gielczyk will be inducted into the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s Hall of Honor as a media member in October.
Gielczyk has been covering high school sports since 1970, when he started out at the Manistee News Advocate, a place he would stay for almost 30 years.
“I had no idea I was going to be there as long as I was,” Gielczyk said. “Not even a clue.”
After moving on from the News Advocate, Gielczyk eventually returned, but also freelanced for a year and a half before being contacted by former Daily News sports editor Lloyd Wallace.
“I went out to lunch with him and Steve Begnoche,” Gielcyzk said. “I started out doing a weekly roundup of sorts for Manistee High and Manistee Catholic sports.
After Wallace retired, current sports editor David Bossick kept him on to cover Manistee-area sports, and the rest is history.
“I was happy that he saw fit to keep me on board,” he said.
Gielczyk recalled some of his favorite teams he’s covered, such as the 1982 Manistee girls basketball state championship team.
“It was interesting following that team,” he said. “Going through the season, you knew they were good, but you didn’t know how good they really were. It was just interesting to see how that team developed.”
Throughout his career, Gielczyk has won sports writing awards from United Press International and the Michigan Press Association. He said he never expected to get a phone call telling him he’d been inducted into the BCAM Hall of Honor.
He was nominated by Manistee Catholic girls basketball coach Todd Erickson and Frankfort girls basketball coach Tim Reznich called to tell him the news.
“I think he thought I might have dropped the phone or something, because I didn’t answer him for a bit,” Gielczyk said. “It was kind of a daze. I know several other people that have gotten that award, but you never really think that you’re going to be the one to get that call.”
Gielcyzk said he hopes to keep covering sports for as long as he can.
“It’s been quite a ride and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” he said. “Covering sports has been a lot of fun.”