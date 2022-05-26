The Ludington softball team shut out Mason County Central on Thursday at Oriole Field, 3-0 and 6-0, and improve overall record to 16-10, and it included a sterling performance out of Lilli Goodrich.
Goodrich was perfect in the first game and got the complete game shutout in the nightcap.
"Tonight was senior night, so it was good to get two wins," said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. "Lilli was excellent tonight and obviously it's pretty hard to beat a perfect game."
Ludington's Lilli Goodrich pitched two complete five inning games, throwing a perfect game with 13 strikeouts in game one. In game two, she gave up two hits and one walk while striking out 13.
Leading the Orioles offensively in game one were Rebecca Szoboszlay, going 1-for-3 with a run scored. Brynn Fortner was 1-for-2, scored a run and had an RBI.
Szoboszlay was tough at the plate again in game two, going 2-for-3 and scoring two runs. Goodrich, Keeley Curtis and Ayiana Rangel each had a hit and an RBI to help achieve the win.
"I would like to have seen us hit the ball a bit better, but we've had a very good last two weeks and have been playing better overall," added Holmes.