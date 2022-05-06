BRETHREN — Mason County Eastern participated in the Bobcat Invite at Brethren with the boys track team placing in third and the girls track team in fourth on Friday.

Senior Corinna Hernandez was a double event winner, throwing the shot put 35 feet, 5 inches and the discus 103-1.

For the boys, Marcus Hamilton threw the discus 123-7, for a personal record and top place in the event. Hamilton also placed third in the shot put with a throw of 37-10 1/2, another personal record.

Senior Eli Shoup took a pair of second place finishes with a clocking of 45.92 in the 300 hurdles and 11:03.16 in the 3200.

Sophomore Dakota Matzen was second in the 400 with a time of 55.08, third in the 200 with a personal record of 24.64 and an eighth place in the 100 with another personal record of 12.14.

Junior Nathan Wing was second in the 1,600 with a time of 5:09.40 and a third place in the 3,200 in 11:08.78.

Freshman Alex Tyndall was third in the 1,600 with a time of 5:12.13, sixth in the 800, running a 2:25.24 and seventh in the 3,200, running 11:36.86. Another freshman, Ron Hasenbank took seventh in the 110 hurdles, running 21.32 and ninth in the 300 hurdles with a 53.59.

Jude Mickevich threw a personal best of 101-11 in the discus, a fifth place finish, Trevor Stimes was sixth in the 400 with a time of 58.24, Nathanial Mann set a personal record of 7-6 for sixth in the pole vault and Clay Shoup set a personal record of 95-8 in the discus and claimed tenth place.

Olivia Wing captured second in the girls 100 hurdles with a 17.69, another second in the 300 hurdles, a third place 3200 relay team of Sydney Gage, Wing, Shoup and Isabella Gulembo, clocking an 11:48.90 and an eighth place finish in the 800, running 3:05.13.

Gulembo was second in the 400 with a time of 1:11.10 and 10th in the 200 with a time of 30.20.

Freshman Lucy Shoup ran a 2:44.21 for third in the 800, and a 5:59.42 for fourth in the 1,600.

Freshman Payton Haynes was busy with a pair of third place finishes, in the 300 hurdles with a time of 58.14, fifth in the 100 hurdles, running 19.14, and a third place in the pole vault, jumping 7-6.

Janessa Alvesteffer took sixth in the shot put, throwing 26-2, seventh in the high jump with a personal record of 4-1, and eighth in the discus with a throw of 68.5.

Kennady Tyler was fourth with a 7-6 in the pole vault and had four sixth place finishes; Sydney Gage in the 400 with a 1:16.01, Amelia Stewart in the 3200 with a time of 16:24.45, Alexus Brummett with a 1:02.52 in the 300 hurdles and Miriam Manier with a 13-6 in the long jump.

Boys Team Results: 1-Buckley 116, 2-Maple City Glen Lake 87, 3-Mason County Eastern 77, 4-Traverse City West 73, 5-Frankfort 64, 6-Grand Traverse Academy 50, 7-Shelby 42, 8-Brethren 14.

Girls Team Results: 1-Frankfort 118, 2-Grand Traverse Academy 99, 3-Maple City Glen Lake 91.5, 4-Mason County Eastern 84.5, 5-Brethren 38, 6-Buckley 34, 7-Fife Lake Forest Area 25, 8-Shelby 2.