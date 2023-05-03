HART — The Hart baseball team fought off the visiting North Muskegon team for the first two innings on Wednesday, but the third and fourth innings were not so kind and the Norsemen won 16-4 in game one and 10-0 in game two.
Hart's Blake Weirich shut down the Norsemen in the first two innings and senior Kyan Clark hit a two-run homer to put the Pirates (7-6, 4-2 WMC-Rivers) up early. Clark ended up 2-for-3 in the game.
Hart's Ty Schlukebir, Brendan Hiddema, Tyler VanderZanden and Mitch Slade all had hits in game one on Wednesday.
The Pirates' offense struggled in game two as Hart could only muster two hits, one each by Schlukebir nd Weirich.
"Our pitchers did what they could, but North Muskegon's offense was good enough as they scored 10 runs on 11 hits," said Hart coach David Riley.
Hart will be back on the field on Thursday, hosting White Cloud in Hart.