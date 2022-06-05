SCOTTVILLE — The Hart baseball team advanced to the district final game on Saturday at Mason County Central by defeating Evart, 10-8, expending a lot of energy and resources in the semifinal and then fell short to Reed City in the final game, 10-0.

“The championship game was a tough one, 10-0, a shortened game. We played well in our first game and knew we would have to play well in order to make it to the championship game. I’m proud of the boys for that. We have played well all season, the seniors have played very well. We have seven seniors and it’s been a great group of seniors. They really carried us and our goal was to get to the championship game,” said Hart coach Dave Riley. “We had to use some of our resources to get there; we had to use some of our pitching to get there and I’m just proud of my guys.

“They (Reed City) played well,” Riley said. “We knew they were a solid team and they certainly delivered on that. They deserved it.”

In the semifinal game, the Pirates gave up five runs in the first inning and then Blake Weirich settled in nicely and finished with 5 2/3 innings pitched with eight strikeouts. Ty Schlukebir relieved in the sixth inning and came away with the win in his one and one third innings of work.

Hart scored three times in the top of the first before Evart had its big five run bottom of the inning. Each team kept runs off the scoreboard for the next three innings until Kory Charron, a Hart senior, hit a double to drive in two runs and tie the score at 5-all. Senior Brandon VanderZanden singled in a run to provide the go-ahead run in the sixth.

Evart responded and scored twice in the bottom half of the sixth to go ahead in the see-saw game. Hart entered the seventh inning down by one run, but the Pirates scored four times to take the lead and the win.

Carter Ramseyer led the team with three base hits, Blake Weirich and VanderZanden each had two hits and Charron, Logan Purdy and Kyan Clark each had one.

Reed City advanced to the district final by defeating the host, Mason County Central, 3-2. Central took the lead 1-0 in the first when Will Chye took a lead off walk and advanced on two passed balls to third to set up a sacrifice bunt by senior Jacob Johnson who garnered the RBI.

In the top of the third, with two outs, Chye again walked and Johnson came up big again with a base hit and an RBI to score Chye and the Spartans were up 2-0. Unfortunately, the Spartans only mustered one additional hit in the rest of the game, when senior Raiden Keefer had a single in the fifth.

Reed City scored their first run in the fourth inning when Trent Howell reached base on an error, followed by two base hits by Isaiah Moore and Isaac Williams, the latter of which scored Howell.

In the sixth inning, Max Hammond led off the inning by being hit by a pitch and scored, with two outs, on a valiant diving effort in the field to catch a shallow fly ball, but the ball scooted past the fielder and the run scored to tie the game, 2-all.

Reed City then led off the seventh inning with a single by Noah Morgan. Central then got two outs before Hammond again slugged a hard RBI single to the outfield to win the game, 3-2, and end the Spartans season.

“We have four seniors, three are starters, so we will be young for next year but this team is just going to keep getting better,” said Central coach Chris Carr. “I’m proud of these guys. They played 31 games this year, we ended up 19-12 overall. We are getting better every year. In my tenure, we went seven wins, then 11, then COVID, then 16 last year and then 19 this year.

“I was happy with the season, very proud of these guys,” he said. “I’m going to miss my seniors. I think that I probably have the best fan base. I never have parent complaints. I can rotate kids in until we get that line up solid at the end of the year.”

In the championship game, Reed City belted out 10 hits for the win while Hart managed only one, coming from the bat of Kory Charron. The Coyotes were led by senior Xavier Allen who was 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs and two home runs.

Hart finished the season with an overall record of 12-16 while Reed City is 21-14-1.