PENTWATER — When Pentwater heard Hart baseball lost their scheduled opponent on Tuesday, the team invited Hart to come play a single game in Pentwater, resulting in a lopsided Pirate victory, 19-1.
"Both teams were happy to be playing on a beautiful spring day," said Hart coach David Riley.
Hart's Tyler VanderZanden was the winning pitcher. Backing up VanderZanden with 20 hits by the Pirates, Kyan Clark's two home runs and seven RBIs was a highlight.
Hart (1-2) hosts Lake City on Thursday in the home opener.