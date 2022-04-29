MANISTEE — Hart baseball's Blake Weirich picked up the pitching win, giving up just one hit as Hart won game one 16-1 and then came back to win the nightcap, 12-2 on Friday, in Manistee, against Manistee Catholic.
The Pirates had 12 hits in the mercy-shortened game and Kory Charron, Logan Purdy and Nick Simon had multi-hit efforts.
Kory Charron threw a complete game, pitching in the second game. Hart's offense was driven by Weirich, who was 2-for-4 at the plate and Kyan Clark was two for three with four RBIs.
Hart is now 4-4 overall on the season.