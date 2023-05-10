HESPERIA — The Hart baseball team split a doubleheader with Hesperia Tuesday night, 10-3 and 9-8.
Ty Schlukebir got the win on the mound in the first game and pitched five innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs while walking three and striking out nine. He also went 3-for-5 at the plate.
Blake Weirich went 4-for-5 with three RBI and Mitchell Slade went 2-for-3 with four RBI.
In the second game, Hart led 8-2 after the first two innings. Hesperia went on to score seven unanswered runs to win the game, 9-8.
Schlukebir went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI and Noah Smith went 1-3 with a double.
Hart is now 8-10 overall and 5-3 in the WMC Rivers division. Its next game is Tuesday, May 16 at Mason County Central. That game begins at 4 p.m.