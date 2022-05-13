HART — The Hart baseball team handed Orchard View a pair of losses on Friday at Hart.

The Pirates' Ty Schlukebir pitched six innings for the win, striking out five and allowing one earned run, winning the game 6-3.

Kory Charron led the Hart offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and a home run. Charron scored twice and had two RBIs.

In the second inning, the Pirates turned a triple play that sparked the team.

In game two, Kory Charron pitched, throwing a two-hitter shutout for six innings.

"The senior (Charron) didn't miss many bats, but kept the ball down extremely well and the defense made the plays," commented Hart coach David Riley.

