HART — The wet weather broke long enough for Mason County Eastern and Hart to play two baseball games in Hart, with the Pirates winning both ends of the doubleheader on Tuesday, 5-2 and 4-3.

“We cut the games a little short because of the conditions, playing six innings in the first game and five in the second,” said Eastern coach Ward Stever.

Eastern senior Wyatt Crawford took the loss in the opener, pitching five innings, giving up five runs on five hits, a walk, two hit by pitch and struck out 11.

Crawford had the Cardinals lone hit in the first game. James Drake had a walk and scored a run when Crawford stole second base and Drake hustled home on the throw down to second by Hart.

Eastern’s Zack Howe also had three walks and scored a run.

Hart senior Brandon VanderZanden went 2-for-3 at the plate, recording RBIs on both hits and he stole two bases. Freshman Ty Schlukebir was 2-for-3 in his first varsity game. He had a double, scored twice and had an RBI. Additionally, freshman Carter Ramseyer, also playing in his first varsity game, had a single, an RBI and stole a base.

Drake pitched 3 1/3 innings in the nightcap, giving up four runs on one hit, five walks, one hit by pitch and struck out four. Freshman Keegan Nelson finished the pitching duties in the second game.

Stever said Nelson got down 3-0 in the count to the first batter and then came back and struck him out.

“He was a little nervous, but then dialed it in and did a pretty good job. I was impressed,” commented Stever.

Nelson’s stats for his portion of the game were one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

For the Pirates, Schlukebir, Kody Charron, Ramseyer and Jake Gordon all scored runs in game two.

Offensively, the Cardinals “put the bat on the ball, hitting line drives, and hard to players, and I can’t complain about that,” added Stever.

Drake was 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI. Crawford added a run, a walk and an RBI. Eli Shoup had a walk, as did Clayton Logsdon, and Alex Tyndall had a walk and a run.

“We need to work on base running and some situational skills, but we only had three errors in the whole first game,” said Stever. “I thought the boys played pretty well, considering it was the first time out on the field.”

Eastern is scheduled to play at Friday at home against Mason County Central.