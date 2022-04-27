HART — The Pirates jumped out to an early 3-2 lead over North Muskegon in the first game of a doubleheader, but quickly lost the lead and the game by a final score of 28-3 and dropped game two, 15-0, in West Michigan Conference play Wednesday.
Blake Weirich hit a three-run home run to give Hart an early lead in the first game with North Muskegon, but, “the offense was not given much chance to continue the rhythm though as the Pirate pitching was not up for the challenge of the strong Norse bats,” said David Riley, Hart baseball coach.
In game two, the Pirates were led offensively by Ty Schlukebir, Brandon VanderZanden and Kory Charron, getting the only hits of the game.
The Norsemen had a 10-run inning in the fourth, putting the game out of reach for the Pirates, who are now 2-4 overall.