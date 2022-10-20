HART – Hart volleyball celebrated Senior Night in the last home game of the 2022 season and celebrated the seniors by defeating Mason County Eastern in three games, 25-21, 25-9, 25-11, on Thursday in Hart.
Hart's five seniors are Mya Chickering, Pia Huebert, Julia Greiner, Mariana VanAgtmael and MaKayla Rockwell
"To honor the seniors the Pirates decided to have a fun evening of volleyball and all 12 players saw time on the court in the first game," said Hart coach Amanda VanSickle.
Hart plays at 9 a.m., on Saturday in Hesperia when they play Mason County Central in the opening round of the West Michigan Conference's Rivers Division Tournament.
Hart's individual stats:
Abby Hicks: 1 ace.
Laura Bitely: 3 digs.
Addi Hovey: 11 kills, 1 block.
Gabby Schmieding: 6 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig.
Rayah Helenhouse: 1 ace, 2 kills.
Kelsey Copenhaver: 1 ace, 3 assists, 1 kill, 2 blocks.
Mya Chickering: 6 aces, 2 assists, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs.
Pia Huebert: 1 kill.
Julia Greiner: 1 kill, 2 digs.
Mariana VanAgtmael: 4 aces, 1 kill, 4 digs.
MaKayla Rockwell: 1 ace, 8 assists, 4 kills, 2 digs.