HART – Hart volleyball celebrated Senior Night in the last home game of the 2022 season and celebrated the seniors by defeating Mason County Eastern in three games, 25-21, 25-9, 25-11, on Thursday in Hart.

Hart's five seniors are Mya Chickering, Pia Huebert, Julia Greiner, Mariana VanAgtmael and MaKayla Rockwell

"To honor the seniors the Pirates decided to have a fun evening of volleyball and all 12 players saw time on the court in the first game," said Hart coach Amanda VanSickle.

Hart plays at 9 a.m., on Saturday in Hesperia when they play Mason County Central in the opening round of the West Michigan Conference's Rivers Division Tournament.

Hart's individual stats:

Abby Hicks: 1 ace.

Laura Bitely: 3 digs.

Addi Hovey: 11 kills, 1 block.

Gabby Schmieding: 6 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig.

Rayah Helenhouse: 1 ace, 2 kills.

Kelsey Copenhaver: 1 ace, 3 assists, 1 kill, 2 blocks.

Mya Chickering: 6 aces, 2 assists, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs.

Pia Huebert: 1 kill.

Julia Greiner: 1 kill, 2 digs.

Mariana VanAgtmael: 4 aces, 1 kill, 4 digs.

MaKayla Rockwell: 1 ace, 8 assists, 4 kills, 2 digs.