GRAND RAPIDS — The Hart and Ludington cross country teams traveled to Calvin College on Saturday to take place in the Cougar Falcon Invite at the Eagles Nest.

Hart's boys and girls ran to a second place finish, while Ludington's boys placed eighth and Ludington's girls were ninth.

Hart's girls team lost a close race to Otsego by a score of 49 to 41. The boys lost to Otsego, 62 to 22. Hart's girls finished 1-2-3 overall. Sophomore Alyson Enns crossed the finish line in 18:08.2 to capture first in the Falcon Division, followed by freshman Jessica Jazwinski in second with a time of 18:31.5 and senior Audrianna Enns at 18:52.8.

While Hart's top three finishers were putting Hart ahead, Otsego methodically captured fifth and sixth place and then had a group of girls take places nine through 12th, running in a tight grouping. The result of that tight grouping made the difference for Otsego and allowed them to take the win.

Ludington's top boys finisher on Saturday was Trey Keson with a time of 18:21.3, good for 21st place. Ludington's top girls runner was freshman Nadia Grierson, running a 21:26.8 for 26th place. Mackenzie Keillor ran 21:56.6, good for 33rd.

Hart runs next on Oct. 2 at the Shepherd Bluejay Invite, and Ludington runs at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Kelder Poured Walls Invitational at the Riverside Park, Scottville.

OVERALL RESULTS BOYS: Otsego 22, Hart 62, Grand Rapids Catholic 100, Holland Christian 135, Saugatuck 143, Coloma 163, GRTC Peregrines Homeschool 166, Ludington 174, Delton-Kellogg 238, Grand Rapids West Catholic 303.

HART BOYS: 5-Clayton Ackley, 16:46.7. 8-Noah Bosley, 16:52.0. 16-Wyatt Dean, 17:37.7. 17-Seth Ackley, 17:46.8. 19-Max Stitt, 18:12.1. 20-Max Nienhuis, 18:14.2. 30-Josef Bromley, 18:58.5.

LUDINGTON BOYS: 21-Trey Keson, 18:21.3. 31-David Reisterer, 19:00.7. 38-Nevin Slater, 19:26.9. 43-Keese Villarreal, 19:50.1. 46-Jack Jubar, 20:00.5. 49-Curtis Fuller, 20:11.1. 52-Will Siegert, 20:25.4.

OVERALL RESULTS GIRLS: Otsego 41, Hart 49, GRTC Peregrines Homeschool 126, Grand Rapids West Catholic 140, Holland Christian 156, Grand Rapids Catholic 164, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 199, Saugatuck 210, Ludington 220, Coloma 245, Schoolcraft 274, Delton-Kellogg 297.

HART GIRLS: 1-Alyson Enns, 18:08.2. 2-Jessica Jazwinski, 18:31.5. 3-Audrianna Enns, 18:52.8. 20-Lexie Beth Nienhuis, 21:01.6. 25-Lauren VanderLaan, 21:25.5. 35-Brooklyn Carter, 21:58.4. 43-Savanna Owens, 22:41.4.

LUDINGTON GIRLS: 26-Nadia Grierson, 21:26.8. 33-Mackenzie Keillor, 21:56.6. 37-Olivia Andersen, 22:18.8. 59-Anna Burton, 24:05.9. 70-Grace Shamel, 25:55.5. 72-Katie Rangel, 26:03.1.