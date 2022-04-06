CUSTER — The Hart boys and girls teams won the Mason County Eastern Invite held in Custer on Wednesday.

The Pirates both easily captured the titles, with Traverse City St. Francis coming in a distant second in both divisions.

“It was a long, tough night,” said Mason County Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “We lined the track with cell phone light to finish the last two races. It will be a meet to remember, that is for sure.”

Mason County Eastern senior Corinna Hernandez had a memorable meet, smashing the MCE discus record by 7 feet. On the first meet of 2022, Hernandez threw the discus 121 feet, 1 inch, beating the record of 114 feet, established in 2017 by Jenny Appledorn. Hernandez’s throw also moved her into the third spot on the Mason County girls track record board.

Along with Hernandez’ first place finish in the discus, she also took first in the shot put with a throw of 34-1.

Eastern sophomore Olivia Wing took first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 56.5 seconds and second in the 100 hurdles, running 18.3.

Freshman Payton Haynes ran a 19.1 in the 100 hurdles, good for third, and tied for third in the pole vault, with a jump of 6-6.

The Hart girls track team took first in all the relays, except the 400 relay, where they were narrowly bested by Traverse City St. Francis by a tenth of a second, 55.3 to 55.4 seconds.

The 800 relay of Lauren VanderLaan, Aspen Boutell, Jessica Jazwinski and Kendall Williamson won with a time of 1:57.9. They also won the 1,600 relay, with Jazwinski, Williamson, Audrianna Enns and Savanna Owens running 4:43.0, and the 3,200 relay was first in a time of 11:02.0, run by Kelly VanderKodde, Lexie Beth Nienhuis, Enns and Jazwinski.

Hart freshman Addison Hovey was a triple winner with a time of 13.0 in the 100 meters, 27.9 in the 200 meters, and a high jump of 4-10.

Hart had a one-two finish in the 400 meters when senior Lauren VanderLaan ran a 1:08.4 and junior Savanna Owens had a time of 1:09.0.

Two additional first place finishers for Hart were freshman Jessica Jazwinski in the 800 meters with a time of 2:26.0 and senior Audrianna Enns won the 1600 meters with a time of 5:20.0.

In the 300 hurdles, Hart’s Laura Bitely took second (57.1), Pentwater junior Jocelyn Richison was third (57.3) and Manistee Catholic junior Ashley VanAelst was fourth (58.3).

In the pole vault Savanna Owens led Hart with a second place finish, jumping 7-0 and in long jump, Pentwater’s Richison jumped 14-1.5 for second.

The Hart boys relay teams won the 1,600 (Wyatt Dean, Easton Vander Zwaag, Jose Luis Andeverde and Eman Hertzier) with a time of 3:54.0 and the 3,200 (Clayton Ackley, Seth Ackley, Noah Bosley and Wyatt Dean) with a time of 9:06.5 and took second to Lake City in the 400 relay (Hertzier, Revin Gale, Hunter Chaffee, Andeverde) with a time of 47.9.

Hart boys dominated the mid-distance and distance races as well as Wyatt Dean won the 800 meters in 2:11.0; Seth Ackley the 1,600 meters in 4:59.0; and Clayton Ackley won the 3,200 meters in 10:18.0. Eastern’s Nathan Wing took second in the 3,200, running an 11:04.0.

Eastern’s Eli Shoup won the 300 hurdles in 44.3 seconds with a pair of Pirates taking second and third, Caleb Westerbeek (48.3) and Conner Edwards (50.3), respectively.

Hart’s Kellen Kimes put on a show in the discus and shot put, winning the shot with a throw of 49-10 and the discus with a heave of 162-11.

The Pirates also had a second place finish in the long jump as Easton Vanderzwaag jumped 17-3.5.

Pentwater’s Campbell Miller tied for second in the 100 meters with a time of 11.6.

Girls Team Results: 1-Hart 153, 2-Traverse City St. Francis 80, 3-Mason County Eastern 66.5, 4-LeRoy Pine River 44, 5-Lake City 41, 6-Buckley 39, 7-White Cloud 35, 8-Pentwater 20, 9-Mesick 17, 10-Big Rapids Crossroads 16, 11-Manistee Catholic 15.5.

Boys Team Results: 1-Hart 133, 2-Traverse City St. Francis 69, 3-Buckley 64, 4-Lake City 58, 5-LeRoy Pine River 53, 6-White Cloud 48, 7-Mason County Eastern 33, 8-Manistee Catholic 31.5, 9-Mesick 24.5, 10-Pentwater 13.