SHELBY — Hart boys basketball made the short trip to Shelby on Friday and took a convincing win, 63-38, aided by a triple double performance from senior Parker Hovey.
Hovey had 21 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks and two steals as the Pirates (15-0, 7-0 WMC Rivers) won the West Michigan Rivers game against Shelby (5-9, 2-5 WMC Rivers).
Also contributing for the Pirates wee Caleb Bitely with 14 points, including four 3-point goals, Blake Weirich had a double double, scoring 12 points and had 10 rebounds and two blocks. Diego Escamilla scored eight points, including two 3-pointers.
Hart plays host to Western Michigan Christian on Tuesday.