HART — Down 40-19 at the half, the Hart boys basketball team could never close the divide and lost 56-32 to the Ravenna Bulldogs at home on Friday in a West Michigan Conference contest.
The Pirates' largest scoring total by quarters came in the fourth when they put 13 points on the board, to just six by Ravenna.
Wyatt Dean led the Pirates (4-7, 2-7 WMC) in scoring with six points and Parker Hovey and Diego Escamilla had five points each.
The Pirates play Monday when they travel to Hesperia for a non-conference game with the Panthers.
Ravenna improved to 8-4 overall and 7-2 in the WMC.