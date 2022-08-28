BENZONIA — Six out of the top seven Hart runners ran personal best times and secured the first place finish for the Pirates on Saturday as they won the Pete Moss Invitational’s medium school division at Benzie Central in Benzonia

The Hart girls cross country team took second place in the medium school girls division.

Hart’s top finisher in the boys race was Clayton Ackley, in second place, followed by Seth Ackley in third.

Mason County Central’s boys finished 13th in the 15-school field. The Spartans were led by Gavin Shirey, who ran to 38th place.

Manistee’s boys were 11th.

The Hart girls placed second to Traverse City St Francis. Leading the girls and winning the race was Jessica Jazwinski, followed by Alyson Enns in second.

Mason County Central’s girls were 17th in the 18-team field. The Spartans were led by Adison Thorne, who finished in 50th place.

Manistee’s girls were fifth, and the Chippewas were led by Cecilia Postma.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: Traverse City St. Francis 41, Hart 66, Elk Rapids 86, Benzie Central 125, Manistee 213, Clare 215, Reed City 221, Morley-Stanwood 279, Kalkaska 285, Lake City 297, LeRoy Pine River 314, McBain 317, Montague 326, Grayling 354, Mancelona 357, Shelby 362, Mason County Central 404, Lakeview 471.

HART GIRLS: 1-Jessica Jazwinski, 2-Alyson Enns, 12-Lexie Beth Nienhuis, 27-Brooklyn Carter, 31-Savanna Owens, 34-Lauren Pretty, 97-Abigail Pretty.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL GIRLS: 50-Adison Thorne, 23:54.7. 73-Jayden Baker, 24:55.6. 90-Nyvaeh Wendt, 26:02.9. 100-Mallory Miller, 26:29.5. 114-Ava Brooks, 28:37.6. 118-Jessica Petersen, 29:58.0. 119-Eva Hradel, 30:13.2. 120-Hannah Thurow, 30:14.7.

MANISTEE GIRLS: 9-Cecilia Postma, 20:08.0. 49-Audrey Huizinga, 23:54.2. 51-Georgia Haag, 23:59.0. 58-Kate Somsel, 24:20.6. 63-Alayna Edmondson, 24:28.8. 71-Claire Scott, 24:52.2. 81-Evelyn Koller, 25:12.6.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: Hart 43, Traverse City St. Francis 82, Reed City 110, Benzie Central 118, Clare 148, Elk Rapids 153, Kalkaska 194, North Muskegon 220, Lake City 248, Grayling 256, Manistee 286, McBain 294, Mason County Central 348, Hesperia 393, LeRoy Pine River 393.

HART BOYS: 2-Clayton Ackley, 16:15.0. 3-Seth Ackley, 16:23.1. 7-Wyatt Dean, 16:34.1. 11-Max Stitt, 16:52.7. 20-Caleb Bitely, 17:44.7. 29-Josef Bromley, 18:04.3. 41-Easton VanderZwaag, 18:35.2. 43-Jack Slotman, 18:39.5.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL BOYS: 38-Gavin Shirey, 18:24.6. 48-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 19:00.3. 100-Trey Johnson, 23:19.1. 103-Asher Johnson, 23:26.6. 108-Sam Johnson, 25:07.8. 111-Brayden Figgins-Newton, 26:19.6. 112-Jacob Failor, 26:19.9.

MANISTEE BOYS: 36-Luke Senters, 18:17.6. 37-Jack O’Donnell, 18:20.9. 71-Drew Mendians, 19:51.9. 80-Ethan Edmondson, 20:27.3. 88-Elliot Hoeflinger, 21:29.5. 89-Kaden Worch, 21:29.9. 92-Tug Thuemmel, 21:42.1. 96-Ajae Gouker, 21:57.7.

In the large school race, Ludington’s girls finished eighth and the Orioles’ boys finished eighth.

Ludington’s Jose Flores led the Orioles’ effort as he was 12th. The girls team was led by Christina Theis, who took 16th.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: Grand Rapids Christian 67, Ann Arbor Pioneer 70, Northville 72, Traverse City West 102, Lowell 144, Spring Lake 151, Frankenmuth 163, Ludington 195, Cadillac, 211, Alpena 248, Kingsley 333.

LUDINGTON GIRLS: 16-Christina Theis, 20:01.2. 18-Nadia Grierson, 20:10.5. 53-Annie Kline, 22:14.7. 55-Mackenzie Keillor, 22:25.8. 63-Olivia Andersen, 22:59.4. 65-Autumn Brower, 23:04.2. 81-Anna Burton, 24:18.5.

BOYS TEAM: Grand Rapids Christian 36, Allendale 101, Frankenmuth 129, Spring Lake 138, Lowell 141, Cadillac 172, Traverse City West 177, Ludington 196, Alpena 208, Kingsley 241, Montague 250, Belding 262, Warren DeLaSalle 359.

LUDINGTON BOYS: 12-Jose Flores, 17:18.0. 25-Trey Keson, 17:47.2. 38-David Reisterer, 18:32.6. 56-Nevin Slater, 19:30.7. 70-Jack Jubar, 20:23.2. 71-Isaiah Boerema, 20:30.1. 78-Curtis Fuller, 21:10.4. 95-Ethan Klein, 31:01.7.