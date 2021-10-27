WHITE CLOUD — The Hart cross country teams added yet another first place finish to their collection on Tuesday at White Cloud’s Run Around the Cloud.

The girls team won with 19 points, well ahead of Mason County Central in second place with 57. Senior Audrianna Enns ran a 21:21.77 for top honors in the girls race.

The Hart boys team took first with 29 points, outpacing second place White Cloud with 56 points. Junior Clayton Ackley was the top runner for the boys, running an 18:12.90.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: Hart 29, White Cloud 56, Grand Rapids Chariots of Fire Homeschool 78, Mason County Central 94, North Muskegon 97.

HART BOYS: 1-Clayton Ackley, 18:12.90. 4-Wyatt Dean, 18:31.73. 5-Noah Bosley, 18:40.85. 7-Max Stitt, 18:48.42. 12-Seth Ackley, 19:30.11. 18-Max Nienhuis, 10:05.06. 21-Easton Vander Zwaag, 20:27.06. 25-Kai Miller,20:41.32. 27-Avery Guikema, 20:50.02. 34-Brandon Vanderzanden, 21:46.90. 39-Ethan Schaner, 22:58.57. 49-Jefferson Lorenz, 29:33.95.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL BOYS: 10-Hunter Sanford, 19:10.73. 11-Gavin Shirey, 19:16.76. 19-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 20:06.46. 29-Brady Anes, 20:51.78. 31-Tyler Thurow, 21:29.39. 36-Zane McCabe, 22:19.59. 47-Jacob Failor, 27:32.55.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: Hart 19, Mason County Central 57, White Cloud 64.

HART GIRLS: 1-Audrianna Enns, 21.21.77. Lexie Beth Nienhuis, 21:54.92. 6-Abigail Pretty, 23:57.95. 14-Morgan Marvin, 25:13.76. 15-Gina VanderKodde, 25:23.34. 16-Lauren Pretty, 25:23.64. 17-Brooklyn Carter, 25:29.22. 19-Harriet Kidder, 25:44.80. 20-Lilly Hopkins, 25:46.48. 22-Kelly VanderKodde, 26:06.68. 33-Anaya VanderZwaag, 29:49.50.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL GIRLS: 9-Jaden Petersen, 24:07.91. 21-Jayden Baker, 25:59.43. 23-Emily Adams, 27:21.53. 25-Gracie Weinert, 28:23.63. 26-Gabby Jensen, 28:24.17. 27-Mya Sterley, 28:27.88. 28-Nyvaeh Wendt, 28:43.47. 29-Marissa Quillan, 28:50.16. 31-Ava Brooks, 29:10.50. 36-Lily Stone, 33:56.59. 37-Alivia Steiger, 34:12.36.