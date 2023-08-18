MUSKEGON — The Hart boys soccer team opened its season with a 7-4 win over Muskegon Catholic on Friday at Muskegon Catholic High School.
All seven goals were scored by just two players. Adrian Belmares found the back of the net four times and Tyler Larios-Mendez had a hat trick with three goals.
Assisting with the goals were Adan Cruz, Logan Dean, Lairos-Mendez, and Belmares.
Miguel Escamilla had 15 saves in net to go along seven crosses claimed.
The Pirates next game will be Monday at home against Suttons-Bay. The match begins at 5 p.m.