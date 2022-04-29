KENT CITY — The Hart track teams fared well in the Kent City Elite Invite on Friday at Kent City, as the boys team was second with 65 points and the girls team was third with 85 points, just a point and a half behind second place Montague with 86.5 points. Whitehall won both the boys and the girls meet.
Event winners for Hart included Audrianna Enns in the 800 with 2:26.82, Jessica Jazwinski in the 1,600 in 5:00.92 and the 3,200 in 11:06.77 and Addison Hovey with a 5-2 jump in the high jump.
In the boys events, winners were Clayton Ackley in the 3,200 with a time of 9:57.67 and Kellen Kimes with a discus throw of 160-6 and a 54-3 in the shot put.
Jazwinski also took second in the 400, running a 1:01.35, and Enns had a pair of second place finishes in the 1,600 with a 5:01.42 and the 3,200, running an 11:21.48.
For the boys team, Wyatt Dean was second in the 800 with a time of 2:01.63.
Girls Team Results: 1-Whitehall 90.5, 2-Montague 86.5, 3-Hart 85, 4-Benzie Central 62, 5-Elk Rapids 54, 6-Muskegon Oakridge 7, 7-Howard City-Tri-County 6.
Boys Team Results: 1-Whitehall 107.5, 2-Hart 65, 3-Montague 56, 4-Benzie Central 43, 5-Howard City-Tri County 38, 6-Muskegon Oakridge 15, 7-Newaygo 7, 8-Elk Rapids 5.