MANTON — The Hart boys team placed third at the MHSAA Division 3 regional track meet Saturday in Manton, while Mason County Central and Manistee each are sending one athlete to the state finals.
Kellen Kimes was a double winner and set a new school record in the discus in the process. Kimes broke his own previous discus record of 181-4, set May 13 at the Punch A Hole in the Sky meet at Midland, by throwing 181-9. He also won the shot put with a heave of 57-11.
The Pirates’ 400-, 800- and 3,200-meter relay teams all took first place and the 1,600 relay team qualified for state, placing third, but qualifying by time.
The 400 relay team clocked a 45.04 with Hunter Chaffee, Revin Gale, Eman Hertzler and Easton VanderZwaag. The 800 relay team of Gale, Hertzler, VanderZwaag and Chaffee ran a 1:33.46 and the 3,200 relay team of Clayton Ackley, Seth Ackley, Guillermo Ortega and Wyatt Dean ran an 8:14.85.
Placing third, but qualifying by time in the 1,600 relay with a 3:34.04, were Gale, Ortega, VanderZwaag and Dean.
Dean qualified in the 800 with a 2:01.37 and placed fourth. Ackley also placed fourth and qualified for state in the 1,600 by running 4:32.58.
In the 3,200, seniors Clayton and Seth Ackley both qualified for state. Clayton Ackley ran a 9:44.30 and Seth Ackley ran a 10:06.85.
Junior Caleb Westerbeek ran a 16.27 in the 110 hurdles for Hart to qualify and placed third.
Manistee sophomore Damien McEntaffer jumped 12-0 in the pole vault to place first and qualify for the state meet.
Mason County Central’s Quentin Lange won the high jump with a leap of 6-4, which clinched his spot in the state finals.
“Hopefully we can fix any small issues in the high jump the next two weeks and improve Quentin’s third place from last year,” Central track coach Patrick Nelson said.
Kaiden Cole placed fifth in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 0.5 inches. The 3,200-meter relay team of Colter Kirchner, Gavin Shirey, Parker Overmyer, and Cullen Kraus McCarthy placed seventh with a time of 9:44.
Boys Team Results: Benzie Central 112, Hart 101, Traverse City St. Francis 81, Reed City 79.5, Manton 52, White Cloud 50, Lake City 43, Evart 40, Remus Chippewa Hills 37, Manistee 22, Mason County Central 17, McBain 16.5, Grand Traverse Academy 7, Shelby 3.