HART — After leading by 10 at the half, Hart put up a big 20-point third quarter to defeat visiting Mason County Central, 63-45, as the Pirates clinched the West Michigan Conference Rivers championship Thursday in Hart.

Hart (19-0, 10-0 WMC Rivers) and Mason County Central (14-6, 7-3) are two of the founding members of the West Michigan Conference, and with the expansion of the conference to two divisions this year, they both landed in the Rivers Division.

The Pirates jumped out to an 11-6 first quarter lead and built the lead to 10, 29-19, at the half, but it was the 20-11 scoring advantage in the third that created a lead that was hard to overcome for the Spartans.

“We had a lot of good looks but they just didn’t go in,” said Spartan coach Tim Genson. “We didn’t get the bunnies to fall.”

Central outscored Hart, 15-14, in the final frame, but needed much more to have hopes of handing the undefeated Pirates a loss.

“We had a couple runs in the second and third quarters where we came up dry in scoring, and Hart created enough separation that we just couldn’t get over the hump,” commented Genson.

Hart senior Parker Hovey led all scorers with 24 points. Teammates Diego Escamilla added 13 and Wyatt Dean scored 11.

The Pirates had eight 3-point goals to one by the Spartans, creating a 21-point advantage for Hart, one point shy of what the difference was in the game.

Leading scorer for Central was senior Will Chye with 19 and senior Jayden Perrone contributed 13. Chye also had 11 rebounds and three steals, while Perrone and Landon Smith had five rebounds. Kolden Myer had four rebounds and Owen Shimel had two assists.

Even with the loss on Thursday, the Spartans still maintain a 132-83 advantage in the all-time series that began in the 1926-27 season.

Next up for the Spartans is Shelby, playing host to the Tigers on Tuesday. The Pirates travel to Hesperia to take on the Panthers on Tuesday.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (45)

Chye 6 7-8 19, Smith 1 0-0 2, B.Thurow 1 0-0 3, Perrone 4 5-6 13, S.Shimel 1 0-0 2, K.Cole 0 2-2 2, McLouth 1 0-0 2, Myer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 14-16 45.

HART (63)

Escamilla 5 0-0 13, Dean 4 0-0 11, Rayo 2 0-0 4, Gale 1 0-0 2, Bitely 2 0-0 4, Weirich 2 1-2 5, Hovey 10 2-4 24, Clark 0 0-2 0. Totals: 26 3-8 63.

Mason County Central;6;13;11;15;—;45

Hart;11;18;20;14;—;63

3-point goals—Mason County Central (1): B.Thurow. Hart (8): Escamilla 3, Dean 3, Hovey 2. Total fouls—Mason County Central 12, Hart 17. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Mason County Central 54, Hart 51.