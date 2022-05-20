HART — On a night when Hart softball celebrated its seniors, Holton took no mercy and swept both ends of a doubleheader in Hart on Thursday, 12-5 and 9-2.

Hart's six seniors on the squad this year are Audry Swihart, Ella Smith, Morgan Marvin, Finley Kistler, Skylar Smith and Kloe Klotz.

Kistler had pitching duties in game one and took the loss. She struck out nine, giving up 12 hits.

Holton got out to an early lead, ahead 6-0 after two innings, but Hart scored one in the fifth and four in the sixth to bring the game within two runs and then Holton shut the door as they scored five runs in the 7th.

Offensively, Swihart led the Pirates with two hits and two RBIs. Kistler had a hit and three RBIs. Gabbryella Schmieding also had a hit.

In game two, Holton jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning and added three more in the fifth. Hart scored once in the third and again in the sixth.

Gabby Quijas took the loss for the Pirates. Leading the offense was Skylar Smith with a home run in her 2-for-3 plate appearances.

Abby Hicks, Quijas, Makayla Rockwell andSmith all had one hit each.

The Pirates play at 11 a.m. today at Hesperia and play Pentwater.