MONTAGUE — The Hart golf team participated in the Division 3 regional at the Old Channel Trail Golf Club in Montague on Wednesday and placed 13th amongst 20 teams in the regional.
Teams qualifying for the MHSAA state finals were Grand Rapids Catholic Central with a 308, Lake Odessa Lakewood with 326 strokes and Grand Rapids Covenant Christian with a 340.
Individual qualifiers were Mason Anderson of Belding, shooting a 76, and Danny Flanagan of Montague and Josh Berridge of Comstock Park, both with a round of 83.
Hart had four seniors compete on Wednesday who would play a part in the scoring. Chance Alvesteffer shot a 92, Jake VanderWilk with a 93, Benjamin Lipps with a 102 and Kohen Porter with a 105.