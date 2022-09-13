MUSKEGON — Both the boys and girls Hart cross country teams had convincing wins in the first West Michigan Rivers jamboree of the season on Tuesday at University Park Golf Course in Muskegon.

The Hart boys team took the first four places, with senior Clayton Ackley leading the way with a time of 16:28.50, followed by two additional seniors, Seth Ackley, running a 16:45.11 and Wyatt Dean in 17:00.97. The fourth Pirate to cross the finish line prior to anyone else was sophomore Max Stitt, running a time of 17:37.66.

Hart placed nine runners in the top 15. Two North Muskegon runners placed fifth and sixth, keeping Hart from a perfect score of 15.

Easton VanderZwaag ran an 18:17 and Jack Slotman an 18:18 respectively, both personal best times. Ethan Schaner had a personal best of 19:39, as did Caleb Westerbeek with a run of 21:22.

Mason County Central’s boys finished fifth, 13 points off of Shelby and 14 from Ravenna.

“My top three boys finished in the top 20. Hunter Sanford was in in at 12th, Gavin Shirey 18th and Cullen (Kraus-McCarty) at 20th. For Hunter, this was his second race of the year. He’s been fighting a sore hip. He’s kind of getting to start to get healthy,” said Central coach Ed Sanders. “For Gavin, this was his first race back from COVID. That’s my top two guys. Cullen has ben steady.

“I think we can get better,” Sanders said.

Hart’s girls team took the first two spots, with sophomore Jessica Jazwinski leading the way with a time of 18:14.48 and junior Alyson Enns in second with a 18:57.05 time. The girls also took fourth and fifth individual places in the meet as well.

The girls placed eight runners in the top 15. Jessica Jazwinski ran an 18:14 time, followed by Alyson Enns with an 18:57. Kenai Kokx had a personal best of 22:46, as did Kenai Kokx, placing ninth with a 22:46.

Abigail Studer ran a personal best time of 24:36 and took 16th. Lillian Wolff set a personal best of 29:39.

The Spartans’ girls team finished third, six points behind Shelby. Sanders said the inexperience of his team continues to show. And, his girls are also dealing with injuries.

“Adi finished 12th overall and she’s a freshman,” he said. “Mallory Miller is brand new, first-year runner. And Jayden Baker is still coming back from her ankle injury. We’re just still trying to get healthy. We’re a month into the season, but we’re still fighting some things.

“We’ve got plenty to build on. Everybody fights through injuries,” he said. “Ours seems to be hitting us now, and hopefully we get healthy and stronger and better later in the season.”

Hart and Mason County Central next compete on Friday, September 16 when they both run in the Michigan State University Invitational in East Lansing.

BOYS OVERALL TEAM RESULTS: Hart 17, North Muskegon 69, Ravenna 92, Shelby 93, Mason County Central 106, Hesperia 150.

HART BOYS RESULTS: 1-Clayton Ackley, 16:28.50. 2-Seth Ackley, 16:45.11. 3-Wyatt Dean, 17:00.97. 4-Max Stitt, 17:37.66. 7-Caleb Bitely, 18:03.16. 9-Easton Vander Zwaag, 18:17.89. 10-Jack Slotman, 18:18.75. 11-Josef Bromley, 18:25.89. 15-Tyler Vanderzanden, 19:09.67. 21-Ethan Schaner, 19:39.96. 22-Kai miller, 19:48.89. 23-Avery Guikema, 19:56.68. 26-Bryce VanderKodde, 20:37.04. 30-Caleb Westerbeek, 21:22.71.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL BOYS RESULTS: 12-Hunter Sandford, 18:26.40. 18-Gavin Shirey, 19:32.81. 20-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 19:34.31. 37-Trey Johnson, 22:34.33. 40-Asher Johnson, 22:44.82. 46-Johnson Sam, 25:43.53. 47-Brayden Figgins-Newton. 48-Ethan Gancarz, 27:38.39. 55-Jacob Failor, 30:29.21.

GIRLS OVERALL TEAM RESULTS: Hart 18, Shelby 67, Mason County Central 73, Ravenna 84.

HART GIRLS RESULTS: 1-Jessica Jazwinski, 18:14.48. 2-Alyson Enns, 18:57.05. 4-Lexie Beth Nienhuis, 21:14.96. 5-Savanna Owens, 21:38.62. 7-Abigail Pretty, 22:03.40. 8-Brooklyn Carter, 22:19.20. 9-Kenai Kokx, 22:46.99. 10-Lauren Pretty, 22:47.95. 16-Abigail Studer, 24:36.14. 19-Lilly Hopkins, 24:54.51. 21-Harriet Kidde3r, 25:50.15.28-Kelly VanderKodde, 27:28.76. 35-Lillian Wolff, 29:39.40. 39-Anaya VanderZwaag, 30:58.95.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL GIRLS RESULTS: 12-Adison Thorne, 24:01.94. 20-Mallory Miller, 25:23.31. 26-Jayden Baker, 27:04.18. 27-Nyvaeh Wendt, 27:13.82. 29-Jessica Petersen, 27:36.94. 31-Ava Brooks, 28:12.96. 36-Hannah Thurow, 30:05.31. 38-Eva Hradel, 30:31.33. 40-Katie Henne, 31:31.93.