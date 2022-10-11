HART — Hart’s boys and girls cross country teams won the fourth West Michigan Conference Rivers Division jamboree in fine fashion on Tuesday at Colonial Golf Course in Hart.

The boys team took the first four places and the girls team took seven of the top 10 places. The boys outscored North Muskegon, the second place team, by 47 points and the girls team outscored Mason County Central and Shelby by 52 points.

A trio of seniors led Hart by placing one-two-three: Clayton Ackley ran a 16:57.59 to come across the line first, Seth Ackley was second in 17:09.11 and Wyatt Dean was third in 17:17.43.

Mason County Central’s top runner was senior Gavin Shirey who clocked an 18:18.21 for ninth place. Sophomore Hunter Sanford was 12th with a time of 18:23.13.

“Our top three runners have been solid all year. We have been trying to close the gap and get runners four and five closer to the top three,” Central coach Ed Sanders said.

In the girls race, Hart was led by sophomore Jessica Jazwinski in 17:47.07, finishing first, followed by Alyson Enns in second with a time of 18:19.50.

Mason County Central’s top runner was freshman Adison Thorne with a personal record of 22:50.29.

“Adison Thorne, our freshman, had another great race,” said Sanders. “She had a personal record time.

“It was a nice day. In the past we have always run the course at the school, but today we ran at Colonial Golf Course,” Sanders said.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: Hart 21, North Muskegon 68, Shelby 88, Ravenna 95, Mason County Central 106, Hesperia 148.

HART BOYS: 1-Clayton Ackley, 16:57.59. 2-Seth Ackley, 17:09.11. 3-Wyatt Dean, 17:17.43. 4-Max Stitt, 17:41.46. 11-Josef Bromley, 18:21.65. 13-Jack Slotman, 18:23.22. 14-Caleb Bitely, 18:30.80. 17-Easton Vander Zwaag, 18:41.26. 18-Tyler Vanderzanden, 18:47.58. 21-Avery Guikema, 19:22.43. 23-Ethan Schaner, 19:39.46. 24-Bryce VanderKodde, 19:44.30. 44-Matthew Frasier, 22:57.11.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL BOYS: 9-Gavin Shirey, 18:11.47. 12-Hunter Sanford, 18:23.13. 20-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 19:18.75. 40-Asher Johnson, 22:12.26. 45-Trey Johnson, 23:07.16. 46-Brayden Figgins-Newton, 24:44.26. 49-Sam Johnson, 26;11.52. 55-Ethan Gancarz, 28:25.86. 56-Jacob Failor, 28:28.22.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: Hart 18, Mason County Central 70, Shelby 70, Ravenna 84.

HART GIRLS: 1-Jessica Jazwinski, 17:47.07. 2-Alyson Enns, 18:19.50. 4-Lexie Beth Nienhuis, 20:57.97. 5-Savanna Owens, 21:10.00. 6-Kenai Kokx, 21:13.84. 8-Abigail Pretty, 22:04.45. 9-Lauren Pretty, 22:14.10. 13-Lilly Hopkins, 23:09.42. 15-Brooklyn Carter, 23:27.07. 17-Abigail Studer, 24:04.39. 20-Harriet Kidder, 24:57.43. 23-Lillian Wolff, 25:37.79. 35-Imogene Brumbaugh, 28:23.27. 39-Anaya VanderZwaag, 29:43.05. 46-Kelly VanderKodde, 31:34.26.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL GIRLS: 10-Adison Thorne, 22:50.29. 21-Mallory Miller, 25:06.19. 22-Jayden Baker, 25:22.25. 26-Nyvaeh Wendt, 26:01.18. 28-Eva Hradel, 26:10.69. 32-Ava Brooks, 26:57.43. 41-Katie Henne, 30:25.33. 42-Marissa Quillan, 30:29.02.