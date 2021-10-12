SHELBY — The West Michigan Conference held the final cross country Jamboree of the 2021 season at Shelby High School on Tuesday and clearly the Hart Pirates were in control of first place, for both the girls and the boys races.

The Hart girls team finished in first place over Whitehall, with 55 points for second. In the boys race, Hart had 36 points compared to Whitehall with 54 points, good for second.

The Pirates took the top two places, with freshman Jessia Jazwinski in first with a time of 20:37.60, followed by senior Audrianna Enns who finished in second with a time of 21:1287. Hart’s girls took five of the top 10 places in the race.

Hart’s Clayton Ackley, a junior, took first place in the meet with a time of 18:44.59. Ackley was followed by a trio of Whitehall runners taking second through fourth places.

Mason County Central’s top boys finisher was freshman Hunter Sanford, clocking in at 19:51.77, good for 11th. The top Spartan finisher in the girls race was Jayden Baker with a time of 27:26.78, good for 29th place.

The jamboree was run at Shelby High School, where the course is 3.4 miles instead of the traditional 3.1 miles for a high school course.

“Times reflect that extra distance,” said MCC coach Ed Sanders.

He was particularly pleased with the performance of Sanford, Gavin Shirey and Brady Anes, who all ran good races and helped MCC to finish in third place in this jamboree.

Official verification of results for the overall conference champion and placement for all teams will be available in the next day or two, but Sanders believes, “the boys may have finished in third place overall. We will know more (Wednesday) when all of the tallies are done for all the jamborees.”

Sanders said both the girls and boys team were missing a runner (Tuesday) and so everyone had to step up.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: Hart 21, Whitehall 55, Oakridge 99, Montague 115, Shelby 150, Ravenna 152, Mason County Central 158.

HART GIRLS: 1-Jessica Jazwinski, 20:37.60. 2-Audrianna Enns, 21:12.87. 4-Lexie Beth Nienhuis, 22:29.00. 8-Lauren VanderLaan, 23.22.23. 10-Savanna Owens, 24:15.69. 14-Brooklyn Carter, 24:41.46. 17-Abigail Pretty, 25:10.50. 21-Lauren Pretty, 25:32.89. 23-Gina VanderKodde, 25:55.04. 26-Harriet Kidder, 26:38.40. 35-Lilly Hopkins, 28:44.04. 38-Kelly VanderKodde, 29:07.69. 39-Sadie Sorensen, 29:24.97. 52-Anaya VanderZwaag, 32:03.88.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL GIRLS: 29-Jayden Baker, 27:26.78. 40-Emily Adams, 29:34.02. 44-Gabby Jensen, 30:14.41. 45-Gracie Weinert, 30:16.79. 47-Ava Brooks, 30:31.44. 48-Nyvaeh Wendt, 31:00.99. 53-Marissa Quillan, 32:21.54. 58-AshlynRose Kelley, 34:36.84. 61-Alivia Steiger, 35:48.14.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: Hart 36, Whitehall 54, Mason County Central 106, North Muskegon 109, Oakridge 131, Montague 155, Ravenna 165, Shelby 180.

HART BOYS: 1-Clayton Ackley, 18:44.59. 6-Wyatt Dean, 19:28.43. 8-Max Stitt, 19:35.25. 9-Seth Ackley, 19:39.50. 12-Max Nienhuis, 19:53.55. 14-Easton Vander Zwaag, 20:13.18. 19-Josef Bromley, 20:50.63. 22-Tyler Vanderzanden, 21:03.45. 29-Avery Guikema, 21:38.74. 30-Kai Miller, 21:40.22. 36-Brandon Vanderzanden, 22:50.68. 42-Ethan Schaner, 23:38.53. 61-Jefferson Lorenz, 31:48.31.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL BOYS: 11-Hunter Sanford, 19:51.77. 13-Gavin Shirey, 20:01.11. 25-Brady Anes, 21:19.84. 31-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 21:53.05. 34-Tyler Thurow, 22:46.34. 44-Zane McCabe, 24:02.92. 55-Asher Johnson, 26:04.75. 59-Jacob Failor, 30:20.04.