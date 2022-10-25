WHITE CLOUD — Hart's girls cross country team took five of the top six places in the girls division of the Run Around the Cloud race held in White Cloud on Tuesday and the boys team matched them with four of the first five runners across the finish line.

Hart sophomore Jessica Jazwinski ran 20:00.31 and finished first. Mason County Central's Adison Thorne ran 23:40.79, good for seventh place.

Finishing first in the boys race was Hart senior Clayton Ackley with a time of 18:08.12. Senior Gavin Shirey finished first for Mason County Central with a time of 18:49.26 and in fifth place.

"For the guys race, it didn't rain at all," said Central coach Ed Sanders. "Then it started to sprinkle. The temperature was good, too. Overall, today was good.

"Hart was there and they were doing all sorts of tempo runs. White Cloud has a pretty decent boys team, too. We tried to do some things. We weren't trying to get any (personal records), but we went out and did a good run. Everybody ran pretty good for us."

Mason County Central and Hart run next at the MHSAA Regionals on Friday, October 28 at Remus-Chip Hills.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: Hart 15, White Cloud 57, Mason County Central 68.

HART GIRLS RESULTS: 1-Jessica Jazwinski, 20:00.31. 2-Alyson Enns, 20:39.17. 4-Abigail Pretty, 23:16.71. 5-Kenai Kokx, 23:21.85. 6-Lauren Pretty, 23:24.61. 8-Lilly Hopkins, 23:59.60. 9-Abigail Studer, 24:00.16. 21-Lillian Wolff, 27:41.37. 22-Harriet Kidder, 27:48.46. 27-Anaya VanderZwaag, 31:02. 28-Kelly VanderKodde, 31:47.13.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL GIRLS RESULTS: 7-Adison Thorne, 23:40.79. 16-Mallory Miller, 25:58.81. 17-Jayden Baker, 26:18.78. 23-Ava Brooks, 28:50.40. 29-Hannah Thurow, 31:52.94. 30-Marissa Quillan, 32:17.34.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: Hart 18, White Cloud 56, North Muskegon 79, Mason County Central 93.

HART BOYS RESULTS: 1-Clayton Ackley, 18:08.12. 2-Wyatt Dean, 18:08.63. 3-Seth Ackley, 18:36.12. 4-Max Stitt, 18:45.65. 8-Jack Slotman, 19:20.45. 11-Tyler Vanderzanden 19:27.59. 12-Easton VanderZwaag, 19:30.52. 13-Caleb Bitely, 19:33.19. 18-Josef Bromley, 20:22.30, Ethan Schaner, 20:38.08. 23-Avery Guikema, 20:47.95. 24-Bryce VanderKodde, 20:50.79. 34-Matthew Frasier, 24:07.19.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL BOYS RESULTS: 5-Gavin Shirey, 18:49.26. 14-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 19:34.46. 32-Trey Johnson, 23:29.80. 33-Asher Johnson, 24:01.74. 36-Brayden Figgins-Newton, 24:36.83. 37-Sam Johnson, 25:52.00. 43-Ethan Gancarz, 28:49.64.