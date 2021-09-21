MONTAGUE — Hart cross country, both boys and girls, took first place honors in the second West Michigan Conference Jamboree of the year, run at Montague.

In the girls race, the top three finishers were all from Hart. Alyson Enns ran a 18:30.10 and led the way, followed by Jessica Jazwinski at 18:42.00 in second and Audrianna Enns at 19:10.80 for a third place finish. Mason County Central's top runner was senior Jaden Petersen, running a 22:27.70.

Hart boys placed three runners in the top four positions. Clayton Ackley was first across the finish line at 16:38.00, Noah Bosley was second at 16:48.50 and Wyatt Dean was fourth at 17:10.40.

Freshman Hunter Sanford was the top runner for Mason County Central, finishing in 14th place at 18:06.40 and junior Gavin Shirey in 16th at 18:20.40.

"They all ran better, and I think we are moving in the right direction. It is a busy week with homecoming and a lot going on," said Mason County Central coach Ed Sanders. He also added, "Only a few points separated the third through fifth places in the boys race, so we are definitely in there and able to move up."

Mason County Central runs at 4 p.m., Thursday, at Kingsley and Hart runs at 8 a.m., Saturday, in the Cougar-Falcon Invitational in Grand Rapids.

BOYS OVERALL RESULTS: Hart 28, Whitehall 54, North Muskegon 95, Montague 96, Mason County Central 99, Ravenna 155.

HART RESULTS: 1-Clayton Ackley, 16:38.00. 2-Noah Bosley, 16:48.50. 4-Wyatt Dean, 17:10.40. 10-Seth Ackley, 17:42.90. 15-Max Stitt, 18:10.00. 17-Max Nienhuis, 18:27.20. 21-Josef Bromley, 18:44.40. 23-Easton Vander Zwaag, 18:50.40. 32-Tyler Vanderzanden, 19:32.00. 33-Avery Guikema, 19:50.90. 34-Kai Miller, 19:51.40. 38-Brandon Vanderzanden, 20:22.90. 59-James Galindo, 32:24.70. 60-Jefferson Lorenz, 35:36.50.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL RESULTS: 14-Hunter Sanford, 18:06.40. 16-Gavin Shirey, 18:20.40. 26-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 19:03.00. 28-Brady Anes, 19:04.80. 42-Tyler Thurow, 20:33.10. 43-Zane McCabe, 20:56.00. 49-Braylin Thurow, 21:47.50. 54-Asher Johnson, 23:48.90. 56-Taiden Kovolski, 27:25.60.

GIRLS OVERALL RESULTS: Hart 22, Whitehall 45, Oakridge 111, Montague 127, Shelby 128, Mason County Central 135, Ravenna 165.

HART RESULTS: 1-Alyson Enns, 18:30.10. 2-Jessica Jazwinski, 18:42.00. 3-Audrianna Enns, 19:10.80. 7-Lexie Beth Nienhuis, 20:48.30. 13-Lauren VanderLaan, 21:47.70. 17-Brooklyn Carter, 22:17.00. 19-Savanna Owens, 22:33.30. 20-Abigail Pretty, 22:38.40. 23-Lilly Hopkins, 23:48.60. 29-Morgan Marvin, 24:41.40. 30-Harriet Kidder, 24:48.50. 36-Gina VanderKodde, 25:34.30. 37-Kelly VanderKodde, 25:34.80. 40-Sadie Sorensen, 26:12.10. 55-Anaya VanderZwaag, 29:28.50.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL RESULTS: 18-Jaden Petersen, 22:27.70. 31-Jayden Baker, 25:03.00. 38-Gabby Jensen, 25:49.70. 46-Emily Adams, 27:20.80. 47-Ava Brooks, 27:26.10. 48-Marissa Quillan, 27:33.60. 50-Mya Sterley, 27:40.00. 57-Sereniti Johnson, 30:06.90. 63-Lily Stone, 32:58.40. 64-Alivia Steiger, 33:25.50.