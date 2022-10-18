FREMONT — On a cold and windy afternoon, the West Michigan Conference ran both cross country division races together in a mega meet held at Fremont Middle School on Tuesday and Hart boys and girls were victorious in the Rivers Division, while Ludington girls captured the Lakes Division.

“The weather was awful. The kids got to see and feel what cross country was as I remember it,” said Ludington coach Jim Keillor. “It seemed fall was colder and wetter than it has been in the last few years. The course was really wet and spongy for the boys race. The girls race was after the boys so they had the ankle deep mud created by the boys. At 38 degrees and raining, they peeled off their warm ups, raincoats and boots and ran hard.

“I’m really happy with the way they ran and with their attitudes. Both teams continue to work together and their finishes show it on the team side as well as individually.”

Mason County Central coach Ed Sanders nearly echoed Keillor’s assessment.

“In my 23 years of coaching, it ranks in the top three for miserable conditions for runners, spectators and coaches,” he said. “It was rainy and gusty and cold. It was kind of a stinging rain. The kids battled through it.

“The other neat things was seeing all 14 of the teams together for the first time. Overall, the effort of the kids of all the schools, they ran through it and saw why cross country is so hard. On a normal day, it can be challenging.”

In the boys Rivers Division, Hart erupted to claim the first four places in the meet. In fact, Hart’s boys had nine runners record times under 20 minutes. Shelby’s Tanner Soelberg took fifth place, but Shelby was unable to field enough runners to score as a team and therefore, Hart recorded a perfect score of 15, as the sixth place runner, in team scoring, was scored as fifth place.

Hart seniors Clayton Ackley, Wyatt Dean and Seth Ackley ran times of 17:28.22, 17:40.14 and 17:41.51. Sophomore Max Stitt was fourth in 18:38.95.

In the girls Rivers Division race, Hart had a score of 17 as a team, outdistancing the Spartans’ second place finish of 70 points.

Sophomore Jessica Jazwinski led Hart in the girls race with a winning time of 18:41.06 and junior Alyson Enns ran a 19:29.63 to capture second place for Hart. Seven of the top 10 places were runners from Hart.

In the boys Lakes Division, Fremont took the low score of 35, while Whitehall placed second with 50 points. Ludington was third with 59.

The top two places were runners from Whitehall and the next two places were runners from Fremont. Ludington junior Jose Flores ran a 17:59.78, good for fifth place. Manistee’s Jack O’Donnell led the Chippewas in a time of 19:22.51, a 15th place finish.

Ludington captured the girls Lakes Division with a score of 30, beating Whitehall, posting a 56.

Fremont freshman Linnea Paige won the girls race with a time of 21:02.31. Oriole sophomore Summer Brower ran to a third place finish with a time of 21:21.05. Ludington freshman Christina Theis was a little over seven seconds behind Brower, with a time of 21:28.27, capturing fourth place.

Manistee junior Cecilia Postma ran a 21:31.86 and took fifth place.

Hart, Ludington and Manistee will all run next on Saturday. Hart will run at in the Mel Hall Invitational at Spring Lake. Ludington will be at the Late Season Warrior Invitational at Chippewa Hills in Remus, and Manistee will be at the North West Michigan Meet of Champions at Veterans Serving Veterans Park in Cadillac. The Spartans will participate in the Run Around the Cloud Invitational at White Cloud Elementary School on Tuesday.

BOYS RIVERS DIVISION TEAM RESULTS: Hart 15, North Muskegon 60, Ravenna 84, Mason County Central 105, Hesperia 119.

HART BOYS RESULTS: 1-Clayton Ackley, 17:28.22. 2-Wyatt Dean, 17:40.14. 3-Seth Ackley, 17:41.51. 4-Max Stitt, 18:38.95. 6-Easton Vander Zwaag, 19:05.64. 7-Caleb Bitely, 19:06.63. 10-Josef Bromley, 19:16.49. 12-Jack Slotman, 19:28.76. 15-Tyler Vanderzanden, 19:42.96. 19-Avery Guikema, 20:08.92. 22-Bryce VanderKodde, 20:28.62. 23-Ethan Schaner, 20:47.64.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL BOYS RESULTS: 8-Gavin Shirey, 19:11.75. 21-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 20:11.94. 31-Hunter Sanford, 22:14. 94. 42-Asher Johnson, 23:58.39. 43-Brayden Figgins-Newton, 24:26.72. 51-Jacob Failor, 28:03.62. 52-Sam Johnson, 28:10.88.

GIRLS RIVERS DIVISION TEAM RESULTS: Hart 17, Mason County Central 70, Shelby 73, Ravenna 82.

HART GIRLS RESULTS: 1-Jessica Jazwinski, 18:41.06. 2-Alyson Enns, 19:29.63. 4-Lexie Beth Nienhuis, 21:47.73. 6-Kenai Kokx, 22:13.18. 7-Savanna Owens, 22:26.37. 8-Lilly Hopkins, 24:05.30. 16-Abigail Studer, 25:42.05. 18-Harriet Kidder, 26:49.26. 20-Lillian Wolff, 26:55.78. 23-Imogene Brumbaugh, 27:30.50. 32-Anaya VanderZwaag, 31:05.11. 36-Kelly VanderKodde, 34:06.53.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL GIRLS RESULTS: 15-Adison Thorne, 24:15.99. 19-Mallory Miller, 25:50.03. 21-Jayden Baker, 27:16.88. 22-Nyvaeh Wendt, 27:23.25. 26-Eva Hradel, 28:10.91. 30-Ava Brooks, 29:54.71. 34-Marissa Quillan, 32:24.20.

BOYS LAKES DIVISION TEAM RESULTS: Fremont 35, Whitehall 50, Ludington 59, Montague 103, Manistee 121.

LUDINGTON BOYS RESULTS: 5-Jose Flores, 17:59.78. 9-Trey Keson, 18:22.71. 10-David Reisterer, 18:50.79. 16-Nein Slater, 19:29.20. 23-Curtis Fuller, 20:20.39. 25-Jack Jubar, 20:24.63. 32-Isaiah Boerema, 21:05.70. 46-Kai Dila, 24:26.73. 47-Aleksander deMorrow, 24:42.33. 49-Owen Forrester, 25:38.31. 50-Aidan Forrester, 25:38.70. 52-Noah Dillehay, 26:08.33. 54-Owen Shaw, 26:27.78. 56-Dylan Sniegowski, 28:12.44.

MANISTEE BOYS RESULTS: 14-Jack O’Donnell, 19:22.66. 29-Kaden Worch, 20:47.63. 31-Elliot Hoeflinger, 21:04.12. 33-Benjamin Ceplina, 21:13.25. 36-Christian Schramski, 21:48.22. 40-Tug Thuemmel, 22:23.67. 45-Ajae Gouker, 23:43.98. 53-Vincent Wang, 26:17.31.

GIRLS LAKES DIVISION TEAM RESULTS: Ludington 30, Whitehall 56, Fremont 71, Manistee 90, Montague 118.

LUDINGTON GIRLS RESULTS: 3-Summer Brower, 21:21.05. 4-Christina Theis, 21:28.27. 6-Nadia Grierson, 21:56.07. 7-Olivia Andersen, 22:17.19. 10-Autumn Brower, 22:28.63. 12-Annie Kline, 22:33.17. 13-Mackenzie Keillor, 22:42.20. 19-Anna Burton, 24:31.97. 29-Rebecca Weinert, 16:28.20. 39-Ayla King, 28:09.85. 40-Rebecca Szoboszlay, 28:18.81. 41-Grace Shamel, 28:25.74. 42-Alba Fernandez, 29:12.34. 47-Halle Korendyke, 31:54.70. 50-Genevieve Lux, 32:41.24.

MANISTEE GIRLS RESULTS: 5-Cecillia Postma, 21:31.86. 17-Georgia Haag, 24:16.80. 23-Magdalena Herberger, 25:15.18. 26-Claire Scott, 25:50.82. 28-Kate Somsel, 26:19.84. 35-Abbie Robinson, 26:58.27. 44-Clear Wang, 29:36.57. 51-Bianca Racito, 32:48.11.