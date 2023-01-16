HART — The Hart girls basketball team defeated Manistee at home in a non-conference game on Monday, 72-31, to improve to 8-2 overall.
"(We) showed depth as Mariana VanAgtmael, Aspen Boutell, Makayla Rockwell, Savanna Owens and Chloe Coker were able to take advantage of openings in the defense," said Hart coach Travis Rosema. "We were successful forcing turnovers, which led to transition baskets."
Ten players scored for the Pirates, led by Boutell and Abby Hicks, both with 17 points. Addi Hovey had 14 points.
Hicks and Hovey each had eight rebounds, and Boutell had seven steals while Hicks had five assists.
The Pirates are back in action on Thursday when they travel to Montague to take on the Wildcats in another non-conference game.