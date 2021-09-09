PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Leanna Wolf Geers invitational cross country meet was held at the Mason County Fairgrounds for the second consecutive year, and Hart’s boys and girls dominated the field in sweeping the top honors.

The meet is run in memory of Leanna Wolf Geers, a Mason County Central graduate who ran cross country and track while in high school. Leanna battled cancer, but died after she graduated from the school. She is lovingly remembered by the community for her upbeat spirit and winning smile.

“It was a great meet, great day for everybody,” said Central coach Ed Sanders.

The Hart boys and girls teams both scored 18 points, just three points over a perfect score.

Sanders was glad to see Hunter Sanford in the top 10 for the Spartans.

“That was just awesome for him,” he said of Sanford, who was eighth. “It was kind of his first race. He’s been out and it’s been bringing some positiveness.”

Jaden Petersen led the girls team with a 30th-place finish.

“As far as our group, we’re getting better,” Sanders said. “Our times are going down. As they keep working hard and getting those times down, it’s good to see.”

Pentwater’s teams ran five personal bests.

“We had a great showing of family, friends, and community members,” said Falcons coach Erika Futura. “Great meet, great night, very well organized meet. I’m super proud of my team.”

Boys Team Results: Hart 18, Reed City 76, Manistee 104, North Muskegon 110, Ludington 122, Mason County Central 132, Kingsley 190, Pentwater 197, Evart 239.

Ludington: 19-Nevin Slater, 19:13.86. 21-Evan Bennett, 19:32.38. 23-David Reisterer, 19:36.56. 33-Will Siegert, 20:17.39. 38-Curtis Fuller, 20:30.38. 41-Jack Jubar, 20:36.32. 42-Keese Villarreal, 20:47.03.

Mason County Central: 8-Hunter Sanford, 17:51.25. 12-Gavin Shirey, 18:36.34. 35-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 20:18.67. 46-Braylin Thurow, 21:28.19. 47-Tyler Thurow, 21:29.37. 60-Asher Johnson, 25:10.79.

Hart’s boys: 1-Clayton Ackley, 17:00.13. 2-Noah Bosley, 17:10.38. 3-Wyatt Dean, 17:32.13. 5-Seth Ackley, 1:43.05. 9-Max Stitt, 17:55.19. 13-Max Nienhuis, 18:41.61. 15-Easton Vander Zwaag, 18:56.94.

Manistee: 11-Caiden Cudney, 18:11.77. 16-Jack O’Donnell, 19:05.69. 24-Jacob Lindeman, 19:39.65. 27-Trevor Adamczak, 19:47.64. 36-Austen Halcome, 20:22.70. 49-Austin Benitez, 21:35.77.

Pentwater: 26-Abe VanDuinen, 19:46.05. 31-Mitchel Daniels, 20:13.45. 43-James Davis, 20:49.73. 58-Eli Powers, 24:37.57. 59-Campbell Miller, 24:44.61. 63-Shane Roberts, 29:41.93. 64-Jack Roberts, 30:07.85.

Girls Team Results: Hart 18, Ludington 48, Kingsley 93, Manistee 129, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 131, Montague 144, Reed City 161, Mason County Central 208, Pentwater 265

Hart: 1-Alyson Enns, 18:23.87. 2-Jessica Jazwinski, 18:58.47. 3-Audrianna Enns, 19:50.11. 4-Lauren VanderLaan, 20:49.81. 8-Lexie Beth Nienhuis, 21:04.08. 23-Abigail Pretty, 23:11.27. 33-Lilly Hopkins, 24:15.52.

Ludington: 5-Autumn Brower, 20:54.93. 6-Nadia Grierson, 21:00.05. 11-Summer Brower, 21:26.44. 14-Mackenzie Keillor, 21:38.01. 17-Olivia Andersen, 22:29.66. 20-Anna Burton, 22:50.18. 45-Katie Rangel, 26:11.28.

Manistee: 13-Cecilia Postma, 21:33.12. 15-Anna Huizinga, 22:04.30. 39-Mila Herrmann, 25:20.79. 40-Audrey Huizinga, 25:34.22. 44-Addy Witkowski, 26:01.00. 32-Allie Thomas, 23:54.88.

Mason County Central: 30-Jaden Petersen, 23:35.11. 42-Jayden Baker, 25:40.76. 47-Emily Adams, 26:34.78. 50-Ava Brooks, 27:07.00. 53-Nyvaeh Wendt, 27:37.66. 54-Marissa Quillan, 27:41.15. 56-Mya Sterley, 27:46.27.

Pentwater: 46-Anna VanDuinen, 26:17.17. 52-Emily Schwarz, 27:23.03. 59-Abby Hughes, 28:53.37. 64-Ireland Breitner, 33:28.75. 65-Evalena Jeruzal, 33:32.05. Mackenna Hasil, 34:24.96.