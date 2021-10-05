WHITEHALL — Both the Hart boys and girls cross country teams dominated the third West Michigan Conference Jamboree held at Whitehall on Tuesday.

The Pirates’ girls team took the first three places of the meet and Noah Bosley took the top place in the boys meet.

Mason County Central coach Ed Sanders was pleased with his team and its finish. The boys team took third place, the highest finish in the three jamborees thus far. The Spartans edged out North Muskegon for third place. Sanders praised three boys runners in particular, Hunter Sanford, Brady Anes, and Gavin Shirey.

In the girls race, Mya Sterley had a personal record, running a 27:03.80. Emily Adams has been battling some illness, but she was back and battled to run a 26:06.30. Jaden Petersen also ran a good race, according to Sanders.

MCC, as well as the Pirates, run again at 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday in the final WMC jamboree in Shelby.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: Hart 20, Whitehall 51, Oakridge 98, Montague 122, Mason County Central 139, Ravenna 149, Shelby 164.

HART GIRLS RESULTS: 1-Alyson Enns, 18:20.10. 2-Jessica Jazwinski, 18:42.10. 3-Audrianna Enns, 18:59.50. 7-Lexie Beth Nienhuis, 20:45.80. 10-Lauren VanderLaan, 21:26.10. 17-Savanna Owens, 22:24.60. 18-Abigail Pretty, 22:28.20. 19-Brooklyn Carter, 22:49.10. 21-Lauren Pretty, 23:24.50. 26-Gina VanderKodde, 23:54.90. 32-Morgan Marvin, 24.47.80. 34=Lilly Hopkins, 25:04.10. 37- Harriet Kidder, 25:49.70. 40-Sadie Sorensen, 26:27.50. 49-Kelly VanderKodde, 27:41.30. 57-Anaya VanderZwaag, 29:27.10.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL GIRLS RESULTS: 25-Jaden Petersen, 23:50.30. 30-Jayden Baker, 24:26.70. 38-Emily Adams, 26:06.30. 44-Nyvaeh Wendt, 26:42.40. 46-Mya Sterley, 27:03.80. 47-Gracie Weinert, 27:09.00. 50-Gabby Jensen, 27:47.00. 54-Ava Brooks, 28:12.40. 61-AshlynRose Kelley, 30:47.50. 68-Alivia Steiger, 33:00.90. 69-Lily Stone, 33:14.80.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: Hart 35, Whitehall 44, Mason County Central 86, North Muskegon 90, Ravenna 142, Oakridge 151.

HART BOYS RESULTS: 1-Noah Bosley, 16:36.10. 7-Wyatt Dean, 17:22.50. 9-Seth Ackley, 17:52.60. 12-Max Stitt, 18:05.60. 13-Max Nienhuis, 18:09.70. 16-Easton Vander Zwaag, 18:34.20. 18-Josef Bromley, 18:41.70. 26-Tyler Vanderzanden, 19:15.20. 29-Kai Miller, 19:54.80. 32-Avery Guikema, 20:12.20. 33-Brandon Vanderzanden, 20:17.30. 36-Ethan Schaner, 20:34.80. 57-Jefferson Lorenz,

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL BOYS RESULTS: 10-Hunter Sanford, 18:00.00. 11-Gavin Shirey, 18:04.10. 21-Brady Anes, 18:54.10. 31-Cullen Kraus-McCarthy, 20:12.10. 35-Braylin Thurow, 20:23.50. 39-Tyler Thurow, 21:08.00. 40-Zane McCabe, 21:09.90. 55-Asher Johnson, 24:50.90. 56-Brayden Figgins-Newton, 26:14.10. 58-Jacob Maidens, 30:21.90.