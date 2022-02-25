MONTAGUE — Montague sunk nine 3-point shots in the boys basketball game on Friday as they defeated Hart, 63-30, in a West Michigan Conference game on their home court.
Montague jumped out to a 17-5 first quarter lead, one that Hart could not recover from as the game progressed. At the half, Montague was up, 38-13.
Hart's Wyatt Dean and Caleb Bitely led the Pirate scoring with six points each and Tony Rayo added seven rebounds.
The Pirates fell to 5-13 overall and 2-11 in the West Michigan Conference. Montague is 13-5 overall and 8-5 in the WMC.
Hart plays on Tuesday when it hosts Oakridge in another WMC game.