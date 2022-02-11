Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. High 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.