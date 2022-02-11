SHELBY — Down by as much as 18 points, Hart fought back to get within five in a West Michigan Conference game on Thursday, but could get no closer as they lost to Shelby, 49-44.
Hart (5-8, 2-8 WMC) scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to 12 points from Shelby (9-5, 6-4 WMC) to get the game close.
Kohen Porter led the Pirates with 15 points, connecting on four of seven from 3-point range, Wyatt Dean added 11 points and Jake VanderWilk had eight points. The Pirates were 10 for 13 from the charity stripe.
The Pirates play next Tuesday at Whitehall in a WMC game. The Tigers play Tuesday as well, when they host WMC rival, Mason County Central.