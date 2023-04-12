HART — Hart's softball team hosted Whitehall for a doubleheader on Tuesday and the Vikings took both games, 15-5 and 18-2.
The Pirates got off to a great start in the first inning, scoring five runs, but could not plate another run as Whitehall scored 15.
"(We) played defense fairly well, only committing one error," said Hart coach Dean Devries.
Kelsey Copenhaver had three singles in the first game and junior Julia Bishop had two hits.
In game two, Copenhaver pitched and took the loss, striking out four and walking eight as the Pirates lost 18-2.
Abby Hicks had the only Pirate hit of the second game, shattering Whitehall's hopes for a no-hitter with two outs. The lone hit was a two RBI home run, scoring Leah Walker.
Hart travels to Ludington to play the Orioles in a doubleheader on Thursday.